Colorful Glassware Is Everywhere Right Now: Here Are 8 Affordable Ways to Try the Trend

Simple swaps can go a long way in bringing joy to your everyday routine. One easy way to add color to your home is by trading basic clear glassware for fun, brightly-hued versions, and the idea has recently caught on in a major way. The 2021 Pinterest trend report noted a 135% increase in searches for colored glassware compared to the previous year, and Google trend data reflects a similar uptick in 2021. Available in a rainbow of colors and myriad shapes, this vibrant drinkware brings a happy boost to dinner tables, bar carts, and shelf displays.

citrus fruit warm hued floral arrangement Credit: Victoria Pearson

The current craze around colored glassware references the Great Depression, another period when people sought to brighten their lives amid a crisis. Now a coveted collector's item, Depression glass refers to lightly tinted, molded glassware that was mass-produced throughout the mid-1920s and into the 1940s. Available in happy hues including pink, blue, green, and yellow, the colorful drinkware provided an inexpensive source of joy during tough times. Amid a global pandemic nearly a century later, colored glassware is once again spreading cheer during at-home happy hours, everyday meals, and more.