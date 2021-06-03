Colorful Glassware Is Everywhere Right Now: Here Are 8 Affordable Ways to Try the Trend
Add a joyful dose of color to everyday meals and at-home happy hours.
Simple swaps can go a long way in bringing joy to your everyday routine. One easy way to add color to your home is by trading basic clear glassware for fun, brightly-hued versions, and the idea has recently caught on in a major way. The 2021 Pinterest trend report noted a 135% increase in searches for colored glassware compared to the previous year, and Google trend data reflects a similar uptick in 2021. Available in a rainbow of colors and myriad shapes, this vibrant drinkware brings a happy boost to dinner tables, bar carts, and shelf displays.
The current craze around colored glassware references the Great Depression, another period when people sought to brighten their lives amid a crisis. Now a coveted collector's item, Depression glass refers to lightly tinted, molded glassware that was mass-produced throughout the mid-1920s and into the 1940s. Available in happy hues including pink, blue, green, and yellow, the colorful drinkware provided an inexpensive source of joy during tough times. Amid a global pandemic nearly a century later, colored glassware is once again spreading cheer during at-home happy hours, everyday meals, and more.
Sipping your favorite beverage from a beautiful tinted glass makes the experience more special, and you can now find inexpensive options at a bevy of retailers including Amazon and IKEA. Thrift stores, vintage shops, and online retailers like Etsy are also great resources for colored glassware in all sorts of styles (you might even snag some from the Depression era). Here are some of our favorite colored glasses you can shop online now—all for less than $65 a set.
Retro Textured Glassware
Handmade in Italy, these colorful glasses make a gorgeous addition to your home bar. A textured pattern around the sides gives them a retro feel. Available in tumblers and short-stemmed goblets, the glasses come in amber, blush, purple, and indigo.
Buy It: Italian Retro Cocktail Glasses, Set of 2 ($46-$49, Food52)
Multi-Colored Glassware Set
Brighten up your dinner table with this jewel-tone glassware. The set includes four goblets, each in a different color. Their shapes mimic the look of fancy crystal stemware, but since they're made of glass, you can simply pop them in the top rack of your dishwasher for cleaning.
Buy It: Artland Assorted Color Hygate Goblet, Set of 4 ($20, The Home Depot)
Green Glass Pitcher
Fill this pitcher up with your favorite punch recipe to liven up your next summertime gathering. The glass jug boasts a vibrant emerald green hue and a fluted texture for an old-fashioned look. When you're not using it to serve drinks, fill it with flowers for a pretty centerpiece.
Buy It: SÄLLSKAPLIG Pitcher ($13, IKEA)
Purple Tinted Glasses
Inspired by the founder's grandmother, this glassware company sells heirloom-quality pieces tinted in a range of pastels and jewel tones. The colorful glasses are hand-blown by artisans in Poland. These lavender stemless wine glasses are sold as a set of two, but you can also find sets of champagne coupes, wine stemware, and more in a rainbow of options on the brand's website.
Buy It: Estelle Lavender Colored Wine Stemless, Set of 2 ($65, Estelle Colored Glass)
Outdoor Colored Glassware
Made of durable acrylic, this colored glassware is perfect for sipping a cold beverage poolside or out on the patio. The stackable design makes them easy to store, and the set of four comes in blue, pink, gray, and clear. Choose between double-old fashioned and highball-style glasses.
Buy It: Fluted Acrylic Glassware ($22, West Elm)
Antique-Style Colored Glasses
Inspired by Victorian-era designs, these stemmed glasses add an elegant touch to place settings. An embossed pattern contributes to the antique look. You can purchase the set of four in pastel green, light blue, or cotton candy pink.
Buy It: Bormioli Rocco Romantic Stemware Glass, Set of 4 ($28, Amazon)
Blue Stemless Wine Glasses
A colorful opaque finish sets these stemless wine glasses apart. The collection features six different colors including white, navy, and various shades of blue in between. Pair these glasses with other blue tabletop accessories for a stylish monochromatic look.
Buy It: Multi Colored Stemless Wine Glasses ($24, Amazon)
Colorful Martini Glasses
Ideal for alfresco cocktails, these modern martini glasses are highly durable and shatter-resistant. Use them to serve up a round of elegant aperitifs or an ice cream dessert on the patio. The set of six comes in orange, blue, teal, green, and clear.
Buy It: Sol Outdoor Martini Glasses, Set of 6 ($60, Williams-Sonoma)
