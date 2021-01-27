7 Ways to Decorate with Checkerboard Patterns for a Bold Yet Classic Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Checked patterns, including plaid, gingham, and buffalo check, have been a popular feature in home decor for decades. However, the checkerboard motif has recently stepped into the spotlight as the check of the moment. The classic staggered arrangement of black and white squares, reminiscent of a chessboard, is once again popping up across flooring, textiles, wallpaper, and more.

Image zoom Credit: David Tsay

Perhaps the recent craze around checkerboard patterns has something to do with the popular limited Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, watched by more than 62 million households within the first month of its debut last October. According to online marketplace 1stDibs, sales of chess sets and chess tables jumped 57% in 2020 compared to the previous year. But playing the game itself isn't the only way people are drawing inspiration from the show. "The Queen's Gambit had a stunning set design, but the real show-stealer for interiors is the black and white checkered pattern of the chess set," says Barbara Fuller, vice president of marketing at home furnishings brand Arteriors.

Image zoom Credit: David Tsay

The checkerboard pattern trend dates back well before we'd ever heard of Beth Harmon, though. In fact, the simple, two-color checked motif has been used in interior design across the globe for centuries. Checkerboard flooring was particularly popular during the Renaissance period in Europe, with one of the most notable examples being the checked, black-and-white marble floor of the Grand Trianon at the Palace of Versailles in France. Fast forward a few centuries to the 1920s, when black-and-white linoleum or ceramic tile became a favorite flooring choice in kitchens and bathrooms in American homes.