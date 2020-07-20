Bouclé Is Back: Our 5 Favorite Furnishings Featuring the Retro Fabric

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Mid-century modern style is known for its clean lines and sleek materials, but the hard edges of this trendy aesthetic have recently softened up. Once a staple in mid-century homes, bouclé fabric is making a resurgence, bringing cozy texture to upholstered furniture and accents. "As our architecture and interiors have progressed to more modern forms, curves and comfort are becoming more of a trend in furnishings," says Gillian Segal, an interior designer based in Vancouver, Canada.

Image zoom Ema Peter

With European origins, bouclé derives from the French word meaning "curled" or "ringed." It can refer to both yarn made from looped fibers or fabric woven with bouclé yarn. Although traditionally made from wool, bouclé can also be made from polyester, linen, cotton, silk, and other materials.

The fabric style initially became popular in the U.S. during the 1940s, after architect Florence Knoll asked designer Eero Saarinen to create a chair you could "really curl up in," explains Alessandra Wood, design historian and vice president of style at online interior design service Modsy. Saarinen upholstered his iconic Womb Chair in the soft wool fabric, which led to bouclé's popularity in other mid-century furniture designs. Later, the nubby textile featured prominently in clothing designs from luxury fashion house Chanel throughout the 1950s.

Today, bouclé is ideal for adding softness to sofas, chairs, throw blankets, accent pillows, rugs, and more. "The twisted wool fibers are incredibly durable, and it works so well on upholstery," says Seattle-based interior designer LeeAnn Baker. Typically used in creamy whites and light neutrals, the fabric brings an additional layer of interest to a room without adding color. "Neutral, simple interiors require some diversity in textures," Segal says. "Bouclé offers a range in texture while keeping in a neutral palette."