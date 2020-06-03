Black-Owned Home Decor Brands We Love for Their Signature Style

Support communities of color in your home with these interior decor companies created and owned by black women.

Your home is a reflection of your unique personality, and its decor should evoke joy and represent the things that are most important to you. Styling your space with furnishings designed, made, or sold by people of color is one meaningful way to support diverse communities and celebrate a range of perspectives. The following home brands, all created and owned by black women, can help you boost your home's style while showing your support and appreciation for people of color. Here are a few of our favorite black-owned businesses to shop for home furniture, accessories, paint, and more.

Best for Accessories: Jungalow

Founded by Justina Blakeney, Jungalow began as a design blog before evolving into a lifestyle brand that celebrates color, pattern, and globally inspired style. Items include goods designed in Jungalow's Los Angeles studio as well as products sourced from around the world. Justina's bold, eclectic style is exhibited in throw pillows decorated with tigers and tropical motifs, decorative planters in unexpected shapes, art prints featuring women and nature-inspired designs, and more.

Image zoom Courtesy of Jungalow

Best for Paint: Clare

Interior designer Nicole Gibbons founded the paint brand Clare as a solution for homeowners searching for a shade they'll love. You can try out one of Clare's 56 colors, including soft neutrals and vibrant jewel tones, using peel-and-stick paint swatches, or use the Color Genius feature to receive a color recommendation based on the type of furniture and lighting in your space. The premium interior paints are zero-VOC and self-priming for a safe, easy application and durable finish.

Best for Wallpaper: Sheila Bridges

Drawing inspiration from traditional French toile, New York City-based interior designer Sheila Bridges created her Harlem Toile de Jouy pattern as a tribute to the African American experience. Although initially designed as a wallcovering, it has since been applied to fabric, glassware, apparel, and accessories like totes and umbrellas. The original wallpaper is available in a variety of colors including yellow, red, black-and-white, and shades of blue.

Best for Woven Baskets: Tackussanu Senegal

Purchasing a woven basket from Tackussanu Senegal helps support female artisans from the west African country. Founded in May 2019, the female-owned small business sells handmade baskets woven in rural Senegal using traditional techniques. Available in a wide variety of colors and designs, the baskets range from small accent trays to large lidded storage.

Best for Art Prints: Tactile Matter

Artist Kenesha Sneed sells framed prints of her colorful artwork on her site Tactile Matter. The designs often feature black women and nature-inspired motifs rendered in rich, saturated colors. In addition to prints, she also creates throw blankets and ceramics.

Image zoom Courtesy of Tactile Matter

Best for Colorful Pillows: Reflektion Design

Vibrant colors and patterns inspired by Africa are woven into each of Reflektion Design's products. The site sells apparel, accessories, and decor, including pillow covers in a range of striking designs. The handmade textiles, including traditional mud cloth and Ankara fabric (dyed cotton fabric characterized by intense colors and bold patterns), are ethically sourced from African countries such as Ghana, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Best for Custom Furniture: Nicole Crowder Upholstery

Washington, D.C.-based furniture designer Nicole Crowder began upholstering furniture for her clients in 2013, and today her company designs custom pieces that mix classic styles with eclectic textiles. She collaborates with designers and business owners to transform new or vintage furnishings into uniquely personalized pieces. On her website, Nicole also sells hand-sewn floor pillows designed for meditation in a variety of vibrant fabrics.

Best for Vintage Finds: BLK MKT Vintage