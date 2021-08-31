There Are So Many Home and Furniture Deals on Amazon for Labor Day Weekend—These Are the 15 Best
It's hard to believe that fall is right around the corner, and if the new season gives you the urge to refresh your home with the latest and greatest (and preferably affordable) accessories, you're in luck. Labor Day weekend brings impressive deals on furniture and decor from a variety of retailers.
In fact, there are so many discounted accessories available on Amazon right now that are also on trend for fall, including throw pillow covers in autumnal tones for up to 38% off and patterned runner rugs that are 47% off. And you might be surprised by just how many organizational options are out there that double as home decor, such as durable floating wall shelves and handmade wicker baskets. There's even a kitchen cart with a cute glass cabinet door that's now nearly $20 off.
Best Home and Furniture Labor Day Deals on Amazon
- TopFinel Square Decorative Throw Pillow Cover, $13 (originally $21)
- Amada Floating Wall Mounted Shelves, $15 (originally $30)
- La Jolie Muse Speckled White Hanging Planter Set, $18 (originally $26)
- Hosroome Handmade Wicker Storage Baskets, $28 (originally $36)
- Teresa's Collections Ceramic Rustic Vase Set, $28 (originally $39)
- NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Runner Accent Rug, $29 (originally $54)
- Stonebriar 18-Inch Rustic Wooden Lantern, $34 (originally $50)
- American Soft Linen Towel 6-Piece Set, $34 (originally $73)
- Mellanni Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set, $36 (originally $43)
- Decor Therapy Simplify Pedestal Accent Table, $45 (originally $70)
- FirsTime & Co. Grandview Arched Window Mirror, $75 (originally $187)
- Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Coffee Table, $148 (originally $169)
- Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, Twin, $169 (originally $250)
- Yaheetech Rolling Kitchen Cart Island, $161 (originally $180)
- Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa, $350 (originally $420)
Accent pieces with a farmhouse aesthetic are also available during the Amazon Labor Day sale, and rustic fall elements like natural wood are classic choices for the season. All it takes to make your home cozy for fall are a few elements, like this rustic wooden candle lantern or this arched window mirror, which is $113 off. Or shop for other decorating styles with Amazon's Discover Rooms feature, which acts as your own free personal interior designer.
If you've been waiting to shop for a big-ticket item, like a mattress or other furniture, Labor Day weekend is the right time. A convertible sectional sofa with a removable ottoman, which allows for total customization, is now just $350. This modern farmhouse coffee table has storage underneath and this cottage-style pedestal side table with gorgeous accents is up to 36% off. And if your mattress leaves you waking up sore, it might be time for a new one; save your back and your money with a memory foam option while it's on sale.
Ready to start shopping? Browse below for some of the best home and furniture available on Amazon this Labor Day weekend.