Festive and Fun! Add color and whimsy to your table with this painterly pitcher! Decorated in a mouthwatering style with colorful fruit, the Kate Spade Fruit Pitcher is perfect for serving infused water recipes, thirst-quenching juice, or fruit-laden sangria! This pitcher priced at $30 is a value for solid glass construction. Available here.

Fire-Engine Red Tea Kettle

Add a splash of lipstick red to your kitchen with this stylish tea kettle. This cheery kettle is too pretty to put away -- leave it on your stove for a vivid pop of color even after you've finished boiling water! The Whistle While You Work message on the spout is a fun whimsical touch to kitchen time. Priced at $50, this enamel-and-steel kettle will last you for years! Available here.

Set of Four Appetizer Plates

"It's all in good taste" is Kate Spade's motto, and it certainly relates to these gorgeous plates adorned with artful food motifs. The charming patterns including cake and a sandwich suggest that they can be use them beyond hors d'oeuvres! Priced at $40, these 6-inch plates are constructed from solid stoneware. Available here.

Pretty Pantry Words Mug Set

Splashes of color and fun foodie quotes are two good reasons to pick up Kate Spade's New Pretty Pantry Words Mug Set. Turquoise, white, navy, and red colors coordinate with other dishware pieces from Kate Spade's new dinnerware line. These mugs are stackable and pretty enough to be left on your countertop. They are $40 and available here.

Deco Dinner Plate

Who doesn't go dotty over Kate Spade's iconic white-and-black polka-dot pattern? These deco-inspired stoneware plates can be styled either for a playful or elegant look and can be used every day or for formal dinners! The scattering of black polka dots and white background will give a cheerful and graphic punch to your table. Available here and priced at $14 per plate.