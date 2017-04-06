Target's 2017 Spring Collection Will Satisfy All Your Home Decor Needs

Inspired by nature and all of its organic colors, this home decor collection from Target is everything we need for spring.

The sun is shining, birds are singing, and Target's spring home decor collection is here! Threshold, a fan-favorite Target brand, released its spring/summer 2017 lookbook, and it has us doe-eyed for seasonal decor. With inspiration from natural elements and adorned with bold prints, this collection might be their best release yet. Take a look at some of our favorite pieces and start dreaming up your spring decor overhaul.

Plant Me

Houseplants are a must for anyone looking to bring new life to their living room. Displayed on a wall, hanging in baskets, or showcased on a coffee table, plants are a growing trend you can't escape. But before you settle on the perfect plant, you need to give it a home! Threshold's new planters come in two sizes and are simply adorable.

Feet Up

No room is too small for a footstool. You can still get all the comfort of a luxury furniture set without giving up valuable space. When this accent stool isn't holding up your tired feet, use it as a small table to hold throw blankets or quick reads.

Pottery Plans

Sometimes all you need to spruce up a room is a new table topper. These ceramic vases from Threshold are bright and cheery, but natural elements like terra-cotta keep them grounded. The combination of materials makes these the perfect addition to any design style.

Stay Grounded

In a design world dominated by soft colors, you need a few dark accents to ground your room. What better way to do that than with a black accent rug? This handwoven version by Threshold gets the job done, plus its super-cute fringe border keeps things playful.

Pillow Fight

One of the easiest ways to revamp a room on a budget is with throw pillows. This design trick is both a low-effort and low-cost solution. The pillows in Target's spring release are abundant with natural colors inspired by the outdoors. Pair a botanical print pillow with a version that features fuzzy polka-dots for a look that's wildly unique.

Gleeful Garland

