Target's New Jungalow Home Collection Is Full of Colorful, Boho-Style Decor

Justina Blakeney of Jungalow partnered with Target's Opalhouse brand for an eclectic, global-inspired collection launching June 26. Prices start at just $10 with most items under $30.

Justina Blakeney's Jungalow brand is boho style at its best. Emphasizing creativity and joy, the free-spirited aesthetic blends vibrant color, funky patterns, and crafts from around the world. Blakeney, who was named a BH&G Stylemaker in 2016, is a source of inspiration for those looking to inject color and happiness into their homes, and a new partnership with Target makes her signature style even more accessible.

Target's Opalhouse brand is launching a new collection designed with Jungalow that features bold, brightly-hued furniture and accessories for nearly every room. The assortment includes nearly 300 pieces, including colorful bedding, rattan furniture, patterned throw pillows, and decorative accents. Prices range from $10 for small accessories up to $300 for larger furniture pieces, with most items priced under $30.

sitting area with rattan furniture and colorful artwork Credit: Courtesy of Target

The collection relies on colors and materials found in nature and draws inspiration from locales like India, Mexico, Morocco, Italy, and Jungalow's home state of California, Blakeney explains in a Target press release. "This collection was thoughtfully designed to help bring good vibes to your homes and help support your journey to creating your happy place," she says.