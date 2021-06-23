Target's New Jungalow Home Collection Is Full of Colorful, Boho-Style Decor
Justina Blakeney of Jungalow partnered with Target's Opalhouse brand for an eclectic, global-inspired collection launching June 26. Prices start at just $10 with most items under $30.
Justina Blakeney's Jungalow brand is boho style at its best. Emphasizing creativity and joy, the free-spirited aesthetic blends vibrant color, funky patterns, and crafts from around the world. Blakeney, who was named a BH&G Stylemaker in 2016, is a source of inspiration for those looking to inject color and happiness into their homes, and a new partnership with Target makes her signature style even more accessible.
Target's Opalhouse brand is launching a new collection designed with Jungalow that features bold, brightly-hued furniture and accessories for nearly every room. The assortment includes nearly 300 pieces, including colorful bedding, rattan furniture, patterned throw pillows, and decorative accents. Prices range from $10 for small accessories up to $300 for larger furniture pieces, with most items priced under $30.
The collection relies on colors and materials found in nature and draws inspiration from locales like India, Mexico, Morocco, Italy, and Jungalow's home state of California, Blakeney explains in a Target press release. "This collection was thoughtfully designed to help bring good vibes to your homes and help support your journey to creating your happy place," she says.
Items began rolling out in most Target stores on June 13, and the whole collection launches online Saturday, June 26. You can preview the colorful assortment on Target.com right now and save your favorites by clicking the heart button next to the item's name. That way, when the products officially drop on Saturday, you can easily add them to your cart. Get ready to shop with these stylish picks from the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow collection.
Related Items
Tassel Throw Pillow
Add a burst of happy style to your sofa with this embroidered throw pillow. Inspired by the sun, the design showcases warm shades of pink, gold, red, and cream. Multi-colored tassels add to the playful look.
Buy It: Embroidered Sun Lumbar Throw Pillow ($25)
Rattan Sunburst Mirror
A woven rattan frame forms a sunburst shape around this circular mirror. Green cord wraps around alternating spokes for a hint of color. Measuring 30 inches across, it would look gorgeous above a sofa, over your mantel, or in an entryway.
Buy It: 30-Inch Dia Rattan Mirror with Cotton Cord ($70)
Round Rattan Chair
Add funky accent seating to your living area or bedroom with a rattan egg chair. The rounded design, which measures about 35 inches tall and wide, makes it easy to kick back and relax. Top the ivory-upholstered cushion with a colorful pillow for extra comfort and style.
Buy It: Castilia Rattan Egg Chair Ivory ($300)
Textured Blue Vase
Display this bright blue terra-cotta vase on a mantel, bookshelf, or dining table. The vessel is watertight, so you can fill it with fresh flowers or greenery clippings. The textured surface and slightly imperfect shape give it a handmade feel.
Buy It: 9.5x9-Inch Terracotta Vase with Handle Blue ($25)
Natural Woven Basket
Incorporate storage that matches your style with this natural rattan basket. The 10-inch size works well for stashing blankets next to the sofa or storing extra towels in the bathroom. Handles make it easy to pick up and take where you need it.
Buy It: 10x10.5-Inch Round Rattan Basket with Handle Natural ($25)
Multi-Colored Velvet Ottoman
Stackable velvet cushions in shades of teal and green bring versatility and style to this ottoman. Held together with a loop and tie, the tiered design can be separated into three footrests or floor cushions. Casters on the base make it easy to move as needed.
Buy It: Marin Stackable Pouf with Casters ($90)
Boho-Style Plant Hanger
Elevate your plant collection with this rattan hanging planter. The metal 6.5-inch-wide pot is surrounded by an oblong rattan frame and hangs from a multi-strand rope. Try it with plant varieties like philodendron and ivy with trailing foliage.
Buy It: 11x6.5-Inch Metal/Rattan Hanging Planter Natural ($20)
Rattan Corner Bookshelf
Caned details add texture and charm to this bookshelf. The wood frame features two arched panels and fits easily into tight corners. Three 30-inch-wide shelves provide plenty of space to display artwork, plants, vases, and other decorative accessories.
Buy It: 67-Inch Anza Caned Corner Bookshelf Brown ($200)
