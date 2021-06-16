Lanterns can make your home feel instantly cozier, especially when you use them to display candles. Place them on your tables or mantel as a stylish accent, or display them more prominently on your porch or patio. Some lanterns even have hooks or handles that allow for easy hanging and transporting. No matter where you choose to put them, decorating with lanterns will make your home look and feel warm and inviting. One lantern that shoppers highly recommend is the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Black Metal Lantern, which starts at just $25.