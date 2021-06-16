Shoppers Love These Black Metal Lanterns That Add an Elegant Ambiance
They start at just $25 and are perfect for holding a pillar candle.
Lanterns can make your home feel instantly cozier, especially when you use them to display candles. Place them on your tables or mantel as a stylish accent, or display them more prominently on your porch or patio. Some lanterns even have hooks or handles that allow for easy hanging and transporting. No matter where you choose to put them, decorating with lanterns will make your home look and feel warm and inviting. One lantern that shoppers highly recommend is the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Black Metal Lantern, which starts at just $25.
Buy It: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Black Metal Lantern ($25 and $40, Target)
The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Black Metal Lantern has dozens of 5-star reviews, with shoppers saying that they love the quality, size, and price. "These lanterns are just what I was looking for for our front porch. They look just like the picture and the glass is much higher quality than a lot of lanterns I looked at. Highly recommend!" says one 5-star reviewer. Another customer says the lantern is "so pretty and well made."
These sleek, contemporary lanterns fit right in with the popular modern farmhouse aesthetic. They have a black metal frame with clear glass panels that allow light to pass through. They also have rounded handles for transport and hanging, and they're available in two sizes. The small lantern is 12 x 6 x 6 inches, and the large lantern is 20 x 10 x 10 inches. Both sizes feature a stable rimmed base so they will sit on any flat surface.
The lanterns have a durable powder-coated finish for long-lasting use. They're designed to display one pillar candle, but you can decorate them with other accents as well. "I used these lanterns for our front patio, filling them with fairy lights and they worked great. They have a nice weight to them that has stood up to some considerable wind outside," raves one 5-star reviewer, who adds that the lanterns are "sturdy and attractive."
