If you haven't thought to shop for home decor at Nordstrom, you've been missing out. The department store known for its clothing and shoe selection also has a surprisingly stylish collection of home decor and starting tomorrow, you can score tons of accessories for super-low prices as part of Nordstrom's anniversary sale .

This annual event features thousands of deals, including discounts on apparel and beauty products, but we think the home decor deals are some of the best. Candles, bedding, wall art, kitchen accessories, and more are marked down, so now is the time to scoop up your favorite finds from brands like Smeg and Anthropologie at a more affordable price point. Those who hold a Nordstrom credit card had early access to deals, but the sale is officially open to everyone from August 19 through August 31. The sheer number of items on sale can be overwhelming, so we've made it easy for you with a roundup of some of the best home decor deals to shop from the Nordstrom anniversary sale.