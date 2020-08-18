Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has Hundreds of Incredible Home Decor Deals
The annual sale runs through the end of the month and features deep discounts on candles, bedding, wall art, and more.
If you haven't thought to shop for home decor at Nordstrom, you've been missing out. The department store known for its clothing and shoe selection also has a surprisingly stylish collection of home decor and starting tomorrow, you can score tons of accessories for super-low prices as part of Nordstrom's anniversary sale.
This annual event features thousands of deals, including discounts on apparel and beauty products, but we think the home decor deals are some of the best. Candles, bedding, wall art, kitchen accessories, and more are marked down, so now is the time to scoop up your favorite finds from brands like Smeg and Anthropologie at a more affordable price point. Those who hold a Nordstrom credit card had early access to deals, but the sale is officially open to everyone from August 19 through August 31. The sheer number of items on sale can be overwhelming, so we've made it easy for you with a roundup of some of the best home decor deals to shop from the Nordstrom anniversary sale.
Cooler weather will be here soon, so stock up now on cozy throw blankets to keep you warm throughout the changing seasons. This one from UGG is made of super-plush polyester and stretches nearly six feet long. The machine-washable fabric comes in multiple colors, including a rich shade of green (shown) and white.
Buy It: UGG Whistler Throw Blanket, $65 (was $98)
Aromatherapy diffusers create a fine mist to infuse your space with your favorite essential oils. This compact version measures just 6 inches tall and features a glass cover that lights up when it's in use. The built-in timer and automatic shut-off mean you don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on too long. Essential oils are not included.
Buy It: Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $25 (was $40)
Bring the beach to your home with this dreamy wall art. Created by artist Ingrid Beddoes, it showcases an oceanfront scene featuring pastel pinks and blues. The ready-to-hang artwork is mounted in an 11x13-inch bamboo frame.
Buy It: Ingrid Beddoes - Beach Summer of Love Framed Wall Art, $29 (was $39)
Give your bathroom a spa-like feel with extra-plush bath towels. These 100% cotton towels boast hundreds of 5-star reviews and are specially woven for maximum absorbency. They're 54 inches long and available in eight muted colors including soft teal, beige, light gray, and crisp white. To keep them feeling super-soft, skip the fabric softener and dryer sheets when you wash them.
Buy It: Hydrocotton Bath Towel, $19 (was $29)
Anthropologie is one of our favorite sources for scented candles in gorgeous vessels, but they can be pretty pricey. You can now snag this iridescent candle, which gives off the fresh scent of gardenias, at Nordstrom's sale for nearly 40% off. Made of a paraffin-wax blend, the large candle measures about 7.5 inches tall and will burn for approximately 116 hours.
Buy It: Anthropologie Home Large Unicorn Candle, $25 (was $40)
Bring vintage flair to your kitchen with this toaster made of powder-coated steel in a shiny rose-gold finish. It features two large slots, six toast settings, and a removable crumb tray. The appliance is also available in yellow gold, and you can score it for nearly $60 off right now.
Buy It: Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster, $172 (was $230)
Compared to cotton or polyester, silk pillowcases are designed to create less friction and absorb less moisture while you sleep, which helps you wake up with moisturized skin and tangle-free hair. Plus, the smooth fabric adds a stylish sheen to your bedding. This set comes with two queen-size, machine-washable pillowcases made of 100% silk.
Buy It: Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo, $125 (was $178)
