9 Items Worth Shopping from Macy’s Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is still a few days away, but that isn’t stopping Macy’s from sharing its shopping discounts a little early. The mega-retailer has been dropping prices all month, both online and in stores. Across Macys.com, shoppers will find unbelievable deals on appliances, including big-ticket items like KitchenAid stand mixers and Dyson vacuums, as well as budget-friendly finds like cookware sets for only $13. But if you want in on these discounts, don't hesitate—they’ll disappear once someone snags the last one. Scroll down to see our picks of the items you should put in your shopping cart ASAP.

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Baker

This year, make baking a little easier and gift yourself KitchenAid's classic 4.5-quart mixer. The countertop appliance comes with a stainless-steel bowl, nylon-coated flat beater, a dough hook, and a stainless-steel wire whip. Best of all, it’s currently 38% off.

Buy It: KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $200 (originally $325), Macy's

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Wellness Fan

Make your bedroom more comfortable with these down alternative pillows. Each one is made with a soft cotton exterior and filled with medium-density fiberfill that’s made specifically for stomach sleepers. And at just $7 each, you can grab a few to upgrade all the beds in your home.

Buy It: Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Medium-Density Pillow, $7 (originally $20), Macy’s

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Home Chef

This Macy’s-exclusive cookware set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan, 2.5-quart saucepan, five-quart stockpot, fry pan, large spoon, slotted turner, pasta server, and more. All come in a stainless-steel finish and the lids are glass, making it easy to check on your food as it's cooking. Use it to stock your kitchen with the basics or purchase it as a great post-grad gift.

Buy It: Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Cookware Set, $30 (originally $120), Macy’s

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Clutter Cutter

Give your loved one (or yourself) the gift of a Dyson vacuum this holiday season. Not only does the company create some of the most powerful vacuums on the market, but they're also beautiful, too. This high-capacity canister vacuum is made to clean all floor types and is certified asthma- and allergy-friendly, so you can breathe a little easier.

Buy It: Dyson Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum, $200 (originally $500), Macy’s

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Morning Bird

This 1100-watt blender can slice, dice, chop, and blend fruits, veggies, and ice with ease. Plus, the device comes with two single-serve cups so you can make your morning smoothie and head out the door in seconds.

Buy It: Ninja Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups, $70 (originally $175), Macy’s

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Entertainer

Free yourself from the frustration of dull knives by picking up this 15-piece cutlery set. It comes with the knives and cutting tools that home cooks use most, including six steak knives, a chef’s knife, a paring knife, kitchen shears, and a sharpener.

Buy It: Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $32 (originally $70), Macy’s

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Barista

The Nespresso coffee and espresso machine is an investment, albeit one that’s nearly half-off for Black Friday. The system can quickly whip up a cup of your favorite brew and comes with a milk frother so you can make lattes and cappuccinos as well.

Buy It: Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino, $162 (originally $313), Macy’s

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

For the Decorator

Sleep is one of the most important ingredients for good health. That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in quality sheets that will keep you comfortable all night long. These 1,000-thread-count sheets are made with super soft hotel-quality Supima cotton, but they’re still easy to care for. Just throw them in your washing machine as you would with regular bed sheets.

Buy It: Hotel Collection 1000-Thread-Count Flat Sheet (Queen), $134 (originally $335), Macy’s

Macys.com

KitchenAid stand mixers

Dyson vacuums

cookware sets for only $13

KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $200 (originally $325), Macy's

Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Medium-Density Pillow, $7 (originally $20), Macy’s

Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Cookware Set, $30 (originally $120), Macy’s

Dyson Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum, $200 (originally $500), Macy’s

Ninja Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups, $70 (originally $175), Macy’s

Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $32 (originally $70), Macy’s

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino, $162 (originally $313), Macy’s

Hotel Collection 1000-Thread-Count Flat Sheet (Queen), $134 (originally $335), Macy’s