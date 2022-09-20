Shoppers Say This Honeywell Tower Fan Is an 'Amazing Little Cooling Device'—and It's on Sale

Whether it's the height of summer or the depths of winter, sometimes a little extra air circulation throughout your home goes a long way. While there are plenty of fans that are up to the task, Honeywell is a preferred choice by plenty of shoppers. And many of them recommend this tower fan that's on sale for just $50.

With 19,700 five-star ratings and 2,400 positive reviews, the Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan is a top-selling option in Amazon's Household Tower Fans category. The brand is known for providing "quiet and powerful" cool air with "less sound" than other options, and this particular device has five varied speed settings to enable you to choose the ideal one for your space.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan, $50 (was $65), Amazon

"This is an amazing little cooling device," shared a reviewer who owns multiples of the model. They added that it's "very quiet at night without obtrusive noises," and it's also "very easy to assemble." Another shopper said it "definitely cools the air more than any 'cooling fan' I've ever used," and added, "Best $50 I've ever spent."

Not only does the fan have different speed settings, but you should also try the oscillation and automatic shut off timer features, too. Plus, the fan even has five different light settings that shows you which air speed you're using. To make the cooling gadget even easier to use, it comes with a battery-powered remote so you can turn the fan on and off from various spots within your space.

One shopper said they "love the various settings" and the white noise it makes. "The remote makes it so easy to use.". "This fan has kept me cooler than ever before," declared a shopper who lives in an old farmhouse that doesn't have great airflow. They continued, "I keep this thing on [constantly], and it delivers daily!"

The Honeywell Quiet Set Tower Fan is a great device to have on hand as we transition out of the summer and into the fall, so pick one up while it's on sale for 23% off.