Shoppers Say This Honeywell Tower Fan Is an 'Amazing Little Cooling Device'—and It's on Sale

The best-seller has 19,700 five-star ratings.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 20, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Honeywell HYF260 Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan Tout
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether it's the height of summer or the depths of winter, sometimes a little extra air circulation throughout your home goes a long way. While there are plenty of fans that are up to the task, Honeywell is a preferred choice by plenty of shoppers. And many of them recommend this tower fan that's on sale for just $50.

With 19,700 five-star ratings and 2,400 positive reviews, the Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan is a top-selling option in Amazon's Household Tower Fans category. The brand is known for providing "quiet and powerful" cool air with "less sound" than other options, and this particular device has five varied speed settings to enable you to choose the ideal one for your space.

Honeywell HYF260 Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan
Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan, $50 (was $65), Amazon

"This is an amazing little cooling device," shared a reviewer who owns multiples of the model. They added that it's "very quiet at night without obtrusive noises," and it's also "very easy to assemble." Another shopper said it "definitely cools the air more than any 'cooling fan' I've ever used," and added, "Best $50 I've ever spent."

Not only does the fan have different speed settings, but you should also try the oscillation and automatic shut off timer features, too. Plus, the fan even has five different light settings that shows you which air speed you're using. To make the cooling gadget even easier to use, it comes with a battery-powered remote so you can turn the fan on and off from various spots within your space.

One shopper said they "love the various settings" and the white noise it makes. "The remote makes it so easy to use.". "This fan has kept me cooler than ever before," declared a shopper who lives in an old farmhouse that doesn't have great airflow. They continued, "I keep this thing on [constantly], and it delivers daily!"

The Honeywell Quiet Set Tower Fan is a great device to have on hand as we transition out of the summer and into the fall, so pick one up while it's on sale for 23% off.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Standing Fans
We Tested 31 of the Best Fans, and These 9 Are Actually Worth Purchasing
Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee
This Sleek, Editor-Approved Shower Squeegee Is an Amazon Best-Seller—and It's on Sale
OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Throwing Away' Their Standard Mops for This Top-Selling (and on Sale!) Steam Cleaner
Honeywell HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan
Even Shoppers Who Don't Have Air Conditioning Are Amazed by This $30 Honeywell Fan
Leaf Blowers Tout
We Tested 27 of the Best Electric Leaf Blowers, and These 9 Will Keep Your Yard Tidy
Better Homes & Gardens 40" 5-Speed Tower Fan Internal Oscillation
This Affordable Tower Fan Cools a Room in Minutes Without Getting Noisy
Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals
The 23 Best Patio and Garden Labor Day Deals to Shop This Weekend, Up to 53% Off
Early Prime Day Deals Under $25
Act Fast: These Best-Selling Bedding, Bath, and Gardening Finds Are Under $25 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon neck fan
Gardeners Say This Portable Neck Fan Is 'Great Hot Weather Relief' for Yard Work Under the Sun
Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights
After 'Endlessly' Researching, Shoppers Found These 'Fantastic' Solar LED String Lights—and They're on Sale
Ceiling Fans
14 Ceiling Fans That'll Keep You Cool All Summer Long
Early prime day deals roundup
25 Early Prime Day Home, Gardening, Bedding, and Furniture Deals to Shop From Amazon Now
best air purifiers
We Tested 38 of the Best Air Purifiers—These 10 Are the Most Effective Against Dust, Allergens, and Smoke
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected, 120min Runtime
25 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping This Memorial Day Weekend
Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Believe' How Well This Robotic Pool Cleaner Works—and It's on Sale
Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
The Bissell Stick Vacuum We Named 'Best Affordable Model' Is a 'Miracle Worker,' According to Shoppers