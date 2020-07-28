7 Home Decor Subscription Boxes for Stylish Accessories Delivered Right to Your Door
Give your space a mini makeover without leaving home.
If you're getting tired of your living room artwork or thinking about swapping out some tabletop accents, consider signing up for a home decor subscription box. Much like popular fashion, food, and beauty boxes (think Stitch Fix and Birchbox), home decor subscriptions offer personalized accessories delivered straight to your door. Each one offers something different depending on your personal preference (from farmhouse decor to holiday decorations), but they all bring the joy of a regular surprise in the mail. Who’s ready for a mini makeover?
1
Refresh your home each season with this box’s curated selection of decor. Each shipment includes six to nine items like table decor, pillow covers, and decorative trays. It also comes with professional tips on how to integrate your new accessories into your home. As a member, you’ll get access to the Decocrated Facebook community group where fellow members share styling tips and tricks. You'll also be able to shop additional Decocrated products at unbeatable prices on their exclusive online shop.
Buy It: $79.99 (quarterly) or $287.99 (annually), Decorated
2
Bring a little hygge into your home with this Scandinavian-style subscription box, created by Illinois native Elise Kubicki to honor her Swedish family history. The Norwegian belief in all things cozy and comfortable can easily be incorporated into your interior design with this selection of contemporary pieces like a sleek bottle opener, artsy trivet, hand-glazed cups, or modern carafe. Each box comes with up to five items as well as styling suggestions.
Buy It: $71 (quarterly), Norsebox
3
If you’re tired of your wall art, why not switch it up? Starting an art collection is easy with this subscription box. First, you’ll take a quiz so that a personal curator can get a sense of your style, whether you’re into contemporary, traditional, or eclectic pieces. The company works with a variety of emerging artists and stores so your curator can cater their selection to your aesthetic. After you decide on a pricing plan (you'll choose from prints or framed art), just sit back and wait for your artwork to arrive. Every month you’ll get to add one more unique piece to your gallery wall or art display until you decide it’s perfect.
Buy It: $20 to $199 (monthly), Art Crate
4
Each Women's Collective box is filled with six to eight products from women-run companies. These incredible artists and creatives encompass a wide range of ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities. While the box includes some self-care goodies, it also comes with handmade decor items like scented candles, stationery, and artwork. Plus, 5% of proceeds from your membership goes toward fostering and empowering emerging women entrepreneurs.
Buy It: $54.95 (quarterly); $49.95 (get billed once annually and save $20), Women's Collective Box
5
While most international voyages have been put on hold, you can still satisfy your wanderlust at home with the goodies from GlobeIn. Each one comes with four to five items handmade by local artisans from around the world. The best part is that every month you have the option of choosing from five themes: The Cozy Box, which has included items like a scarf from Thailand or a blanket from Mexico; The Revive Box, with wellness products like a heating pad from India; The Wired Box that brings a hand-crocheted headband from Peru or basket from Bangladesh; The Sunrise Box with a cheery Moroccan mug and cereal bowl; or The Warmth Box, with items like hot cocoa mix from Paraguay or an animal pillow from Kenya.
Buy It: $40 monthly (or pre-pay to save $38 per month for three months); $35 per month for six months; or $33 billed once for an annual subscription, GlobeIn
6
Get creative with this subscription decor box that allows you to craft your own accessories. Each one comes with everything you need for your monthly DIY project; there’s no need to run out to a hobby store for supplies. There are also written and video instructions included to guide you step by step in creating your own easy yet unique decor. Previous projects have included a rustic wood jewelry rack, Mason jar herb garden, and a contemporary air plant display. There's also a monthly mini option that comes with a smaller project and written instructions only.
Buy It: $35.99 (mini); $49.99 (monthly); use discount code BETTERHOMES15 for 15% off, Project Home DIY
7
Don’t wait for a special occasion to enjoy fresh flowers. Urban Stems lets you choose from weekly, biweekly, or monthly deliveries of beautiful floral arrangements straight to your door. Choose from a classic, seasonal, or luxe bouquet. There is also an option to pre-pay for three, six, nine, or 12 deliveries at a time. The first shipment includes a vase so that you’ll have a container for your flowers every time they arrive. The company prides itself on working with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to ensure quality and freshness.
Buy It: $50, $75 or $100 (per delivery), Urban Stems
Comments