7 Home Decor Subscription Boxes for Stylish Accessories Delivered Right to Your Door

While most international voyages have been put on hold, you can still satisfy your wanderlust at home with the goodies from GlobeIn. Each one comes with four to five items handmade by local artisans from around the world. The best part is that every month you have the option of choosing from five themes: The Cozy Box, which has included items like a scarf from Thailand or a blanket from Mexico; The Revive Box, with wellness products like a heating pad from India; The Wired Box that brings a hand-crocheted headband from Peru or basket from Bangladesh; The Sunrise Box with a cheery Moroccan mug and cereal bowl; or The Warmth Box, with items like hot cocoa mix from Paraguay or an animal pillow from Kenya.

Buy It: $40 monthly (or pre-pay to save $38 per month for three months); $35 per month for six months; or $33 billed once for an annual subscription, GlobeIn