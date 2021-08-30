On Trend: Bold Dyed, Dried, and Painted Florals for Unforgettable Arrangements

Kelsea Olivia's New York-based boutique floral design company, East Olivia, is known for over-the-top installations for events. But when the pandemic put a pause on gatherings, Olivia pivoted and created Shop East Olivia to sell dried and preserved bouquets. Browse through her new online storefront, and you'll find the latest floral design trends reflected in the stunning handcrafted collections and arrangements. Specifically, "artistic, hand-painted materials are definitely big," Olivia says. She's also seeing "a real focus on seasonal ingredients." Here she shares some of the secrets behind her signature style so you can enjoy trendy dyed, dried, and wildly painted flowers in your own arrangements.

floral designer Kelsea Olivia white dress pastels arrangements Credit: Atarah Atkinson

Trend Alert: Painted and Dyed Flowers

Who says gilding the lily is a bad thing? Flowers in metallic or super-saturated colors instantly bring an arrangement into 2021. Painted foliage and seed heads also offer visual excitement. "At East Olivia, we've been collaborating with fine artists to paint dried palm, which looks amazing." While you can get dyed flowers from your local florist, you can also experiment with this trend yourself by coating fresh or dried botanicals with a floral spray paint.

painted dyed flowers iridescent anthuriums peonies ranunculus mums Credit: Atarah Atkinson

pastel bud vases tulip carnations roses peonies poppies ranunculus Credit: Atarah Atkinson

The Art of Simplicity

"If you love flowers but arranging seems overwhelming, bud vases are a great option," Olivia says. "Even a little cluster of three vessels will make a big impact on an entryway table." Try this with fuller flowers like carnations, roses, or peonies, or ones with especially graceful shapes like poppies or ranunculus.

In the above collection, Olivia added a special touch to the tulip toward the top of the photo. She carefully inverted each petal, a technique known as reflexing, to reveal the tulip's citron center. "Make sure the flower is well-hydrated before you bend the petals, and if they resist, don't push it."

wild place setting pastel baby's breath grasses ranunculus lisianthus Credit: Atarah Atkinson

A Little Wild

"I wanted this arrangement to feel like wildflowers growing down the middle of the table," Olivia says. She started by filling a long, low trough with three small metal flower frogs, alternating with clusters of chicken wire. Then she "planted" her arrangement by building a base of baby's breath and pink-dyed grasses and tucking in ranunculus and lisianthus. Everything is clipped short for a delicate look (and to make conversing easy).

dried soft earthy arrangement thistles alliums miscanthus protea anthurium vase Credit: Atarah Atkinson

Mixed Media: Fresh and Dried Florals

Olivia mixed a variety of richly textured dried flowers, including skeletal alliums, feathery miscanthus plumes, and pink protea, with a fresh, painted anthurium for contrast. If you're mixing dried elements with fresh flowers, keep the dried stems out of water as much as possible. Between uses, make sure they're completely dry and store in an airtight container.

"A balance of textures makes a dried arrangement look modern," Olivia says. Of course, the vintage look can also be a draw. "Ever see The Golden Girls? The pampas grass in their living room is so chic!" You can dry your own flowers or buy them from afloral.com, Olivia's favorite source.

floral designer Kelsea Olivia pink jumpsuit neckerchief Credit: Atarah Atkinson

Meet Kelsea Olivia

A self-described "visual story-teller with a passion for genuine connection," Olivia is motivated by her "lifelong dream to create beauty in the world." She is not afraid to take risks and experiment as she brings the unimagined to life.

Where do you find inspiration?

I'm a big fashion fan. Fashion is where you see people taking the biggest risks with color and texture. I'm also a big fan of backyard foraging. Head outside with your clippers and snip a few interesting sprigs to add to the mix.

What are your favorite flowers to work with?

It's more about going to the flower market and seeing what looks freshest, and letting that be the starting point for an arrangement rather than seeking out a specific flower.

Easy way to fancy up a grocery store bouquet?