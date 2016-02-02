Long-stem flowers are great for large, full bouquets. Choose a few shades of the same color to make it easier to arrange; then you only have to balance light and dark rather than different hues. We chose China asters and zinnias in all shades of pink. Strip stems of any leaves that would otherwise be standing in water. Place the tallest flowers in the vase, then cut the stems of half of the remaining flowers so the heads fall an inch or two beneath the tallest flower. Place in vase and evenly arrange. Cut the remaining stems to gather just over the lip of the vase and place in bunches at the bottom. Fill in gaps with wild verbena.