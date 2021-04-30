Our Favorite Home Products from the Summer Better Homes & Gardens Walmart Collection
The line is full of must-have furniture and accessories, all at amazing low prices.
When it comes to decorating your home, we have all the tips and tricks you need to arrange furniture, pick the perfect paint color, and store more in a small space. But when it comes to curating a look that's all your own, you'll need a few accents that showcase your personal style. The Better Homes & Gardens collection at Walmart is full of high-quality furniture, accessories, serving pieces, and more home decor essentials at prices you can't beat.
To refresh your home for summer, our editors hand-picked their favorite items from the new summer 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection. Whether you're looking for storage solutions for your bedroom and bathroom, a new desk for your home office, or even just a new throw pillow for your couch, you're sure to find a new favorite product (or two) to bring home.
Underbed Storage Bags
Digital home editor Caitlin Sole was in need of a storage solution for clothes, shoes, linens, and other accessories that wouldn’t fit elsewhere. “I recently moved into a 1930s-era home and closet storage is especially tight. These storage bins are perfect for underutilized space below the bed,” Sole says. The set of two bins comes with a zippered window top so you can easily see what’s inside and keep items secure.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Charleston Collection Underbed Storage Bags, Set of 2, $14
Faux Leather Chair
If you’re looking for a lounge chair that’s both comfortable and stylish, look no further. This faux leather accent chair features pillow-style plush cushions that are generously padded and durable. The simple design of this chair allows it to work with both rustic and modern styles. Style editor Jessica Thomas says that this chair reminds her of the ’70s. “The leather color adds warmth to a neutral space and the armless shape and modern wire legs add style,” she says.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Faux Leather Pillow Chair, $99
Cedar Raised Garden Bed with Wheels
This wooden raised bed makes gardening easier than ever. Since it’s on swivel caster wheels, you can easily transport it wherever you want. “My patio has a great sunny spot, but the sunny spot moves. This planter on wheels lets me keep my tomatoes happy in full sun,” says features editor Diana Dickinson. The garden bed includes a liner with drainage holes and comes with a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens magazine, so you can work on perfecting your green thumb.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Cedar Raised Garden Bed with Wheels, $74
Ikat Dot Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper
The best part about peel-and-stick wallpaper is that it can be easily removed or replaced, so even renters can update their walls. It’s simple to apply on walls, and you can even remove each panel and reposition it if you make any mistakes. “I love the hand-painted look of this wallpaper, and its simple pattern gives a room just the right amount of background color,” says associate home editor Mallory Abreu.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Blue Ikat Dot Peel & Stick Wallpaper, $35
12-Piece Blue Dinnerware Set
Contemporary style meets everyday functionality with this 12-piece dinnerware set. It comes with service for four, which includes dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls. The matte glaze finish is a great choice for casual dinners and formal entertaining alike. “All food looks more appetizing on blue—a stone finish or matte,” Thomas says. As an added bonus, the bowls and plates are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making food prep and cleanup a breeze.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Zuri 12-Piece Blue Dinnerware Set, $40
Serving Tray Set
These porcelain plates are perfect for setting out appetizers when entertaining guests. The set comes with four square plates and one larger rectangle plate that all nestle together onto an acacia serving tray. The plates are microwave- and oven-safe, so you can use them to heat up food before serving. I love that they match my all-white dinnerware, so I can use them to serve different foods in style.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Wood & Porcelain 6-Piece Serving Tray Set, $20
Teal Tumblers
These tumblers are perfect for indoor and outdoor dining. Made with durable, BPA-free plastic, they are shatterproof and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. “I love summer tables that are bursting with color and these glasses have a textured dot pattern that looks extra pretty glistening in the sunlight,” says senior home editor Monika Eyers.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 26-Ounce Tritan Nuglass Teal Sabine Dots Tumblers, 8 Pack, $19
Retro 3-Speed Table Fan
Looking for a way to cool off your room? This retro fan makes it easy! With three different speed settings and an oscillation mode, this fan has a tilted head that will keep the air properly circulating throughout your room. “This table fan is small enough for side tables and adds just the right amount of breeze. The aqua base adds just the right amount of color,” Dickinson says.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 8'' Retro 3-Speed Metal Table Fan, $25
Rustic Bathroom Storage Shelf
Finding enough storage space in the bathroom is a constant struggle. This wall-mounted shelf features two shelves and a metal towel rack, so you can store plenty of products as well as hand towels. Not only does it add much-need storage, but it’s also beautiful. Senior home editor Kit Seltzer loves the functionality it brings to her bathroom. “With a towel holder and two shelves, this bathroom shelf combines the storage I need most in my small bath,” Seltzer says.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Farmhouse Bathroom Storage Shelf, $33
Two-Drawer Desk
“Home offices have literally never been in higher demand,” says home editor Amy Panos. This desk has an open back that makes it easy to manage power cords and cables for your computer and other desktop accessories. The two sliding drawers allow for more storage, so you can keep the desktop clean and tidy. “I love the modular design and campaign-style detailing of this system,” Panos says.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 2 Drawer Ludlow Desk, Black, $83
Acacia Serving Tray
This tray is perfect for serving breakfast in bed on leisurely weekend mornings. I also use it as an easy centerpiece for my kitchen island: I style it with seasonal decorations, throw on a candle or two, and a small plant, and I’m done! The gold metal handles make the tray look fancy and elegant, and it's an easy way to dress up your table when serving brunch.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Wood Serving Tray, $20
Floral Decorative Throw Pillow
Throw pillows are an easy way to update your room, especially if you swap them out seasonally. This hand-embroidered pillow adds the perfect pop of color to my living room, and the pretty floral pattern makes it feel like spring without me even having to step outside. Put it on your couch, chair, or even your bed for a fun piece of decor that instantly brightens your home and your mood.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Embellish Floral Decorative Throw Pillow, 20x20, $16
Comments