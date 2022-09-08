I'm a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Finds from 2022 So Far

Whether you're looking for fall home essentials, year-round staples, or holiday gift ideas (it's never too early to start planning), keep reading to shop my 12 favorite home products I've found so far in 2022.

While many picks are Instagram-worthy products that have beautified my space or made it more functional, there are so many under-the-radar and affordable finds that I absolutely love. From cooling bedding to comfy pillows, patio furniture, food storage containers, and scented candles, these items are sure to elevate any living space. And did I mention the list starts at just $8?

I online shop for a living—yes that's right, I spend eight hours a day scouring the internet for the best home and lifestyle products on the market . So you can imagine that many of the items I write about end up in my own home, too (much to my bank account's chagrin). Because I test so many clever products for my nine to five, I've established a running list of my favorite finds, including popular items that are totally worth the hype and secret discoveries I've purchased for my own household needs.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Courtesy of Amazon $32 (WAS $50), AMAZON As a home editor, I wouldn't be doing my due diligence if I hadn't tried the Amazon-famous Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows. With more than 108,000 five-star ratings, the pillows certainly grabbed my attention, and after just my first night's sleep, I understood the hype. Since receiving the pillows from the brand, my neck and shoulder pain has completely disappeared. The down-alternative pillow set is supportive and fluffy without ever losing its shape.

The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set Courtesy of The Citizenry FROM $275, THE CITIZENRY I received these sheets from the brand a few months ago, and I can sincerely say that they are made from the softest linen I have ever felt. The buttery material is crafted from 100% French linen that's breathable and temperature-regulating with a durable, medium-heft. You can choose from 12 solid colors and six patterns to match your bedroom aesthetic.

AmericanFlat Picture Frame Courtesy of Amazon FROM $9, AMAZON I bought some prints after visiting a few art fairs over the summer, and I didn't have the means to professionally frame each one. Luckily, I found classic black frames from AmericanFlat to display my collection without distracting from the art. Each frame started at just $9, but the high-quality structure looks much more expensive.

Our Place Always Pan Courtesy of Our Place $145, OUR PLACE I've only had this pan for a few weeks now, but the "do-it-all" workhorse has already replaced three of my nonstick pans. After unboxing the pan from the brand, I've made pasta, paninis, eggs, and sticky honey glazes, all of which simply slid onto my plate. The steamer basket is great for steaming vegetables and dumplings, and it comes in 12 Instagram-worthy colors.

Keter Tahoe Adirondack Chair Courtesy of Amazon $296, AMAZON Comfortable, durable, and stylish patio furniture is hard to find. I've wanted a pair of Adirondack chairs for a long time because they're great for lounging and entertaining outside. So I jumped at the chance to test weather-resistant resin chairs from the outdoor storage brand, Keter. They took minutes to assemble with two people, and they're so comfortable to sit in for hours at a time. I loved them for summer reading and I can't wait to use them for chilly fall bonfires.

Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock Courtesy of Amazon $130, AMAZON Of all of the home items I've tested so far this year, the Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock might be my favorite. It's programmed to help me wake up gently to the sounds of birds and a simulated sunrise. I also have a nighttime routine that includes a 20 minute reading light with bonfire sounds, followed by a 10 minute sleep meditation. It makes falling asleep and waking up much more pleasant.

Rubbermaid Six-Piece Produce Saver Containers Courtesy of Amazon $26 WITH COUPON (WAS $33), AMAZON As someone who cooks for one, using fresh produce before it goes bad is a very difficult task. So I bought the Rubbermaid produce saver containers with the hope that they would make things like spinach, blueberries, and cherries last longer in my fridge. Thanks to the vents that regulate airflow and the elevated base that separates the produce from its moisture, the containers have kept my strawberries, lettuce, and peppers fresh for several days—even weeks in some cases.

Paddywax Candles Library Collection Jane Austen Candle Courtesy of Amazon $27, AMAZON When I saw that Paddywax combined my love of books and candles, I knew I had to add the library collection to my cart ASAP. This Jane Austen-inspired candle is infused with gardenia, tuberose, and jasmine fragrances that's light, floral, and fresh. And I'm planning on gifting these candles to my fellow book lovers during the holidays, too.

Bearaby Tree Napper Courtesy of Bearaby FROM $269, BEARABY I've always been curious about weighted blankets because of the calming effects that could benefit my sleep. While most weighted blankets come in the form of a duvet insert, this one from Bearaby looks just like a decorative throw. The knit weighted blanket comes in 15, 20, and 25 pounds and six colors to fit your needs. I love lounging with the blanket while watching a movie, and after testing the blanket for almost four months, I've even noticed that I get deeper sleep.

Patelai Garden Plant Support Stake Set of Six Courtesy of Amazon $8, AMAZON Unruly plant stems not only look unkempt, but they're also hard on the plant itself. So, when my basil plant was getting too big to support itself on its own, I ordered this pack of plant supports from Amazon to revive the herb. The six-pack of plant supports is great for small potted plants without distracting from the plant's appearance. My basil now stands tall in its planter, making it easy to pick fresh leaves when a recipe calls for them.

Oxo Good Grips Etched Zester Courtesy of Amazon $11, AMAZON I used to zest citrus with my box cheese grater (gasp, I know). So, when I finally remembered to invest in a zester, I knew Oxo would give me the best bang for my buck. It features etched stainless steel, a nonslip handle, and a plastic cover, making it easy to zest fruit and grate garlic and ginger. I just toss it in the dishwasher after each use.