Cacti aren't limited to the desert anymore. The prickly plant is the latest home decor trend, and we'll show you how to incorporate its motif into wallpaper, bedding, art, and accents.

Let's face it, cacti are cool. Their unusual shapes and bright desert flowers make them perfect for decorating, but their prickly spikes can be a bit unfriendly. That's where cactus decor comes in. Get the look of live cacti without the thorns by incorporating chic wallpaper, bright bedding, pretty wall art, and other funky accents that feature the warm-climate plant into your home.

Patterned Paper

Colorful cacti wallpaper adds eye-catching appeal to a small space. Try it as an accent in a child's playroom, or use it to liven up the walls of a tiny powder room. We especially love the look of this watercolor-inspired wallpaper; each portion features a unique shape for a hand-painted appearance.

Party Garland

Did someone say fiesta? You'll be party-ready in no time with a chic cacti garland. Buy premade versions, or craft your own. Simply cut out cactus shapes from paper or foam, punch holes in each piece, and thread through a colorful ribbon. Hang across deck railings, above a mantel, or along a staircase.

Fun with Furniture

It's official: Furniture doesn't get any cuter than this. Shaped like a cactus, this bistro chair and matching table feature clean lines, a single blooming flower, and a bold lime-green finish. Place the set on a front porch for adorable summer seating or incorporate it into a corner nook for casual dining.

Southern Blues

Blend your love for southwestern style and cactus decor with an adorable plant print. The light blue, coral, and cream combo of this bedding blends perfectly with white shiplap walls and rustic wood floors. Other cactus accents, like a rug at the foot of the bed and a small vase on the nightstand, complete the desert look.

White Wash

One of the best parts of decorating with cactus prints and shapes instead of the real deal is the creative liberties you can take with color. Although not found in nature, this white and gold cactus accent is lovable. It's the perfect accessory for a desk, nightstand, or hallway console. Pair it with books and wall art for an easy eye-catcher.

Photo Ready

Capitalize on the beauty of cacti with a pretty black-and-white photograph. This dazzling artwork is the perfect focal point for an entryway, and its monochromatic color scheme and warm wood frame stand out against a white shiplap background. Other neutral accents, like a wood bench and stacks of books, further style the small space.

Accent Rug

Charm guests with a cute cacti doormat that greets them at the front door. A plain beige welcome mat becomes instantly more attractive with the addition of printed cactus shapes. Make your own using cactus-shape stamps from foam (or cut out a stencil) and a bit of black paint.

Old-School Style

Cross-stitch is officially making a comeback. Get in on the trend with a cute cactus embroidery. Hang a collection of these needled beauties in a kitchen, bedroom, or as part of a gallery wall. Look for premade versions in specialty crafts shops, or get creative and make your own design.

Kitchen Cuties

Pour a cold one in style thanks to these adorable kitchen accessories. Cacti, armadillos, and a host of other southwestern specimens stand out on basic kitchen trays, towels, and glassware. Use the set when it's time to serve chilled glasses of lemonade, or keep it on display all summer long (we wouldn't blame you if you did).

Graphic Pop

Graphic prints are a welcome addition to a child's room. Colorful cacti flank a whimsical cloud print while garland, pillows, and toys look on. For a more grown-up look, find prints in abstract colors, bold hues, or black and white.

Light Bright

Add visual interest to a living space (indoor or outdoor) with a giant cactus marquee light. The piece adds vintage-rustic style to the space. And, when it's illuminated, the cactus casts a dreamy glow throughout the room. Pair with potted plants and other natural accents.

Non-Prick Pillow