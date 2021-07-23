8 Must-Have Cooling Products from Target to Help You Beat the Summer Heat
Finding ways to stay cool in the middle of a summer heatwave is no easy feat. Even if your home has central air conditioning, it might not be enough to effectively keep you cool when temps hover in the 90s. Cool down with Target's variety of products that will make your home more comfortable.
Traditional picks include tower fans and portable air conditioners that circulate cool air in high-traffic areas like your living room. If you'd rather invest in a fan for targeted cooling, check out this medium fan that keeps you cool as you work or sleep.
If you struggle to sleep through the night during the summer, cooling bed sheets, pillows, and pajamas can help. Moreover, if you just need quick relief from the heat, a refreshing iced coffee or ice cream cone fits the bill—and thankfully, Target has easy-to-use kitchen appliances that bring both treats into your home.
If you're sweating your way through the season, these genius cooling products from Target are the key to keeping cool. And prices start at just $13.
Best Cooling Products at Target
- Honeywell Quiet Set Eight-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, $65
- Haier 5050 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner, $150
- Smart Cool Microfiber Sheet Set, from $25
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Filter, $25 (originally $30)
- Lasko 20-Inch Cyclone Fan with Remote, $41
- Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker, $20
- Stars Above Women's Striped Simply Cool Pajama Shorts, $13
- Casper Essential Cooling Pillow, $60
Related Items
Honeywell Quiet Set Eight-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Oscillating tower fans quickly boost the air flow in bedrooms for a comfortable night's sleep. This one from Honeywell has eight speed settings, four timer settings, and five light functions. The whisper-quiet fan is also powered by a remote control.
Buy It: Honeywell Quiet Set Eight-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, $65
Haier 5050 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner
This window air conditioner cools rooms up to 150 square feet with its two cooling modes and fan speeds. It features an adjustable thermostat and removable, washable filters for easy maintenance. It also comes with a window mounting kit for simple installation.
Buy It: Haier 5050 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner, $150
Smart Cool Microfiber Sheet Set
If you're sweating when you wake up in the morning, try these cooling microfiber sheets. The moisture-wicking set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases that'll keep you dry and cool all night. You can choose from four neutral colors, and the sizes range from twin to California king.
Buy It: Smart Cool Microfiber Sheet Set, from $25
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Filter
Instead of waiting 12 hours to enjoy your at-home cold brew, this iced coffee maker creates pour-over iced coffee in less than four minutes. It's specifically made to brew hot, concentrated coffee that quickly cools, so your cup doesn't get watered down. Plus, it comes with a reusable insulated tumbler, a coffee scoop, and washable filter.
Buy It: Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Filter, $25 (originally $30)
Lasko 20-Inch Cyclone Fan with Remote
Whether you have a stuffy home office or need an extra fan by your bed, this 20-inch fan is the perfect tool. It has four quiet speed settings and an adjustable rotating fan head to give you the optimal cooling angle. You can control the fan through the button panel on the top or with the included remote control.
Buy It: Lasko 20-Inch Cyclone Fan with Remote, $41
Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker
Finally, single-serve ice cream is achievable to make at home. This personal, 1.6-cup electric ice cream maker creates creamy frozen desserts in just 30 minutes. All you have to do is freeze the cooling bowl, add your ingredients, and let the one-press button churn it into ice cream.
Buy It: Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker, $20
Stars Above Women's Striped Simply Cool Pajama Shorts
Finding a pair of pajama bottoms you'll actually want to wear to bed in the summer is surprisingly difficult. That's why we recommend these pajama shorts that are made with 100% cooling and breathable lyocell (a form of rayon). It has an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring to fit comfortably.
Buy It: Stars Above Women's Striped Simply Cool Pajama Shorts, $13
Casper Essential Cooling Pillow
Designed for hot sleepers who toss and turn, this pillow provides the neck support you need while improving airflow to keep you cool. The three-chambered design keeps the pillow's polyester fiber fill evenly distributed throughout the night. And the breathable cover prevents overheating even on the hottest nights.
Buy It: Casper Essential Cooling Pillow, $60