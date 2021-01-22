6 Best Soy Candles for a Clean, Long-Lasting Scent

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lighting a candle can instantly change the mood of a room, creating cozy ambience while filling the space with your favorite scent. Candles are a favorite accessory for bedrooms, living areas, kitchens, and more, but sorting through the endless options can be overwhelming. You can find candles in nearly every scent imaginable, but fragrance isn't the only factor to consider while shopping. What a candle is made of can impact how slowly it burns, the strength of the fragrance, and how it impacts your home's air quality. Soy candles are a top choice for their clean, long-lasting burn and pure aromas.

Benefits of Soy Candles

Soy candles are poured with wax that comes from soybean oil. This natural, vegetable-derived wax is biodegradable, made from a renewable resource, and easy to clean up with just soap and water. Compared to candles made with paraffin wax, a petroleum-based product, soy wax candles are considered healthier for you and the environment. And because soy wax has a lower melting point, this type of candle also generally burns slower and longer than others.