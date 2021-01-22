6 Best Soy Candles for a Clean, Long-Lasting Scent
Lighting a candle can instantly change the mood of a room, creating cozy ambience while filling the space with your favorite scent. Candles are a favorite accessory for bedrooms, living areas, kitchens, and more, but sorting through the endless options can be overwhelming. You can find candles in nearly every scent imaginable, but fragrance isn't the only factor to consider while shopping. What a candle is made of can impact how slowly it burns, the strength of the fragrance, and how it impacts your home's air quality. Soy candles are a top choice for their clean, long-lasting burn and pure aromas.
Benefits of Soy Candles
Soy candles are poured with wax that comes from soybean oil. This natural, vegetable-derived wax is biodegradable, made from a renewable resource, and easy to clean up with just soap and water. Compared to candles made with paraffin wax, a petroleum-based product, soy wax candles are considered healthier for you and the environment. And because soy wax has a lower melting point, this type of candle also generally burns slower and longer than others.
When searching for the best soy candles, look for one made with 100% soy wax, not a soy wax blend, for the most eco-friendly choice. Pay attention to the burn time listed by the manufacturer to estimate how long the candle will last. In general, smaller soy candles will have a shorter burn time. If you're using candles for aromatherapy, choose one that's scented with natural essential oils for the most benefit. You should also select a jar design that fits well with your home's decor and, of course, a scent that's appealing to you. Here are our top 6 picks for the best soy candles to burn at home.
The soy candles from P.F. Candle Co. are handmade in the U.S. using 100% natural soy wax and fragrance oils. The "Teakwood & Tobacco" scent features notes of leather, teak, and orange, and as one reviewer writes, "the blend provides a rich, warm, and comforting addition to our home." Poured inside an apothecary-inspired amber jar, the candle will burn for 40 to 50 hours.
Buy It: P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Standard Soy Candle ($20, Amazon)
This soy wax candle comes in a geometric jar with a beautiful rose gold finish. Ylang-ylang plant extract and essential oil combine with jasmine, chamomile, and musk to create a soothing, floral scent. Once the wick is burned down, remove any remaining wax and reuse the jar as a container for cosmetic brushes in the bathroom or writing utensils at your desk.
Buy It: La Jolie Muse Jasmine & Ylang Ylang Scented Candle ($18, Amazon)
This candle is made with 100% natural soy wax and a redwood wick for a slow, long-lasting burn. The scent combines eucalyptus and orange essential oils to help promote relaxation and more restful sleep. The soy candle comes in a metallic gold jar and has a burn time of at least 45 hours.
Buy It: Eucalyptus & Orange Scented Soy Candle ($20, Amazon)
Rosemary, eucalyptus, and mint essential oils provide the scent for this soothing 100% soy candle. Topped with organic herbs and crystals, it's designed to encourage peace and relaxation when lit. The soy candles are available in several sizes ranging from tealights to large glass jars.
Buy It: Peaceful Home Candle ($30, Etsy)
This best-selling soy candle on Amazon has a 4.5-star rating out of more than 20,000 reviews. Made of soy wax with a 100% cotton wick, it gives off a fresh fragrance that's derived from essential oils. "Very clean, and not too strong like some other brands," writes one reviewer. "It burns low and slow and puts off just enough scent to fill a bathroom or small office, but not enough to give you a headache."
Buy It: Lulu Candles Fresh Linen Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle ($15, Amazon)
A longstanding favorite with Better Homes & Gardens editors, the Capri Blue Volcano candle gives off a powerful scent when lit, filling the whole room with its refreshing, tropical fragrance. Made with a paraffin-soy wax blend, it has a burn time of about 85 hours. The metallic blue jar doubles as a pretty tabletop accessory that you can display even after the wax has burned down.
Buy It: Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle ($30, Anthropologie)
