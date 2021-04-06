The 9 Best Small Dehumidifiers to Protect Your Home from Humidity

More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers believe this small dehumidifier is worthy of a five-star rating, and with its compact, lightweight, and portable design, it’s easy to see why. It measures 7 x 6 x 11 inches and weighs just 2.4 pounds, but it still features a generous 16-ounce water tank that removes up to 9 ounces of water from the air per day. It’s best suited in rooms up to 1,200 cubic feet and only works effectively in temperatures above 59°F.

When filled, the dehumidifier will automatically shut off and an indicator light will turn on to alert you that the tank needs draining. You can easily tip and pour its contents down a sink without making a mess (there isn’t a drain hose on board). The dehumidifier is energy-efficient with low power consumption, so running it all day and night shouldn’t make a dent in your electric bill. Its thermo-electric cooling technology even allows for whisper-quiet operation for those who want to keep it on while they sleep.

One five-star reviewer advises not to judge its small size too quickly: “When it came and I saw how small it was, I thought, ‘Oh no, this will never work.’ But to our surprise, this is a wonderful little workhorse! In two or three days' time, it has a full cup and there is a noticeable difference in our garage. We love it and you barely notice that it is running ... very quiet. So glad we bought it! It's very easy to empty.”

Buy It: Pro Breeze Electric Small Dehumidifier, $40 (originally $45)