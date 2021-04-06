The 9 Best Small Dehumidifiers to Protect Your Home from Humidity

With summer warmth inevitably comes humidity that can wreak havoc on your home. The dampness can ruin drywall and cause wood surfaces to rot, and even attract unwelcome visitors like insects and rodents. Perhaps most alarmingly, humidity creates the ideal breeding environment for mold and mildew, potentially causing allergies to flare up and generating long-term health issues.
Purchasing a dehumidifier is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to prevent issues caused by humidity. The devices draw moisture from the air to minimize indoor dampness, then store the water in a separate tank until it reaches capacity. Some empty the water via a hose attachment that transports the water directly to a drain source.
When shopping for a dehumidifier, keep in mind the size of the room you’re looking to use it in, as well as the average temperature of that space. Most models have maximum square footage and minimum temperature specifications that’ll help your unit work efficiently. You’ll also need a place to put it; most small humidifiers average between 1.5 and 2 cubic feet.
If you’re looking for a small dehumidifier for the bathroom, laundry room, or closet (or simply an option that can be kept out of sight), consider these top options that’ll quickly rid any room of moisture. They’re all available to purchase on Amazon.
More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers believe this small dehumidifier is worthy of a five-star rating, and with its compact, lightweight, and portable design, it’s easy to see why. It measures 7 x 6 x 11 inches and weighs just 2.4 pounds, but it still features a generous 16-ounce water tank that removes up to 9 ounces of water from the air per day. It’s best suited in rooms up to 1,200 cubic feet and only works effectively in temperatures above 59°F.
When filled, the dehumidifier will automatically shut off and an indicator light will turn on to alert you that the tank needs draining. You can easily tip and pour its contents down a sink without making a mess (there isn’t a drain hose on board). The dehumidifier is energy-efficient with low power consumption, so running it all day and night shouldn’t make a dent in your electric bill. Its thermo-electric cooling technology even allows for whisper-quiet operation for those who want to keep it on while they sleep.
One five-star reviewer advises not to judge its small size too quickly: “When it came and I saw how small it was, I thought, ‘Oh no, this will never work.’ But to our surprise, this is a wonderful little workhorse! In two or three days' time, it has a full cup and there is a noticeable difference in our garage. We love it and you barely notice that it is running ... very quiet. So glad we bought it! It's very easy to empty.”
Buy It: Pro Breeze Electric Small Dehumidifier, $40 (originally $45)
Amazon reviewers love this small humidifier not only for its performance but also for its budget price. It extracts up to 10 ounces of water per day in a small, enclosed room and stores up to 16 ounces in a removable water tank. When completely full, the dehumidifier automatically shuts off to avoid spillage, and an LED light turns red to signal that the tank needs draining. The popular Seavon model operates with built-in thermo-electric cooling technology as opposed to a compressor, allowing for near-silent operation that won’t disrupt your sleep during overnight use.
“It works great!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I used this on a small bedroom that was so damp there was mold beginning to form on the window blinds and bed frame! However, this is quiet and does the job perfectly! My windows are dry and my hygrometer indicates the humidity is lower.”
It measures 6.5 x 5.3 x 11.5 inches and covers up to 2,200 cubic feet, making it ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms, offices, and compact storage spaces like closets and wardrobes. Its optimal operating temperature range is between 59-86°F, and like most dehumidifiers, it won’t work below 41°F.
Buy It: Seavon Electric Dehumidifier, $37
This Pure Enrichment model might be pricier than other options on this list, but its advanced features make it worth the splurge. Two speed levels allow for customized dehumidifying, which helps save power. Timer settings for energy-efficient, 4-hour, and 8-hour increments automatically turn the machine off when the cycle is over.
According to Amazon shoppers, its quiet operation alone justifies the price. “Not only is it 10 times quieter than my previous one, but it works 10 times better,” wrote one reviewer. “We wouldn't even know this thing was on. No sound at all! Wow. Not to mention this cleaned up all the old mold in the corners of my bathroom. This pulls a LOT of moisture out of the air. You get your bang for your buck.”
This dehumidifier measures 9.1 x 5.4 x 12 inches and weighs 5.5 pounds, and it can cover areas as large as 160 square feet. It can extract up to 20 ounces of water per day, and it stores the liquid in a transparent 1.5-liter tank that makes it easy to monitor the water level. When at capacity, an automatic shut-off safety feature helps prevent overheating and spillage until the unit is drained.
Buy It: Pure Enrichment PureDry Deluxe Dehumidifier, $100
This dehumidifier only spans 8.19 x 5.9 x 13.27 inches and weighs less than 4 pounds, yet it offers a substantial 68-ounce water tank that can accommodate mid-size rooms as large as 480 square feet. Its slightly larger floor area makes it great for small basements and bedrooms, and since it operates at just 40 decibels, its quiet noise level won’t be a bother for light sleepers.
At just $80, this Cosvii model is way more affordable than most dehumidifiers with compatible tank capacities and coverage. It runs on 48 watts of electricity per hour, making it far more cost-effective than a compressor-powered or desiccant model.
A large air channel and double-sided air outlets allow for up to 34 ounces of water extraction per day in an average humid environment of 86°F. To prevent the risk of overflow, the dehumidifier automatically shuts off when the tank reaches capacity and a red indicator light notifies you that it’s time to remove and drain.
“This thing is impressive!” wrote one five-star Amazon reviewer. “I didn't have very big expectations for this unit, but it was small and had good reviews so I gave it a shot. Wow! This thing has just been a workhorse. It is reasonably quiet, really easy to drain, and has made a noticeable difference in the office!”
Buy It: Cosvii Portable Electric Mini Dehumidifier, $80
Featuring more than 7,000 five-star reviews, this Alrocket model is an Amazon favorite with shoppers praising its “great quality for the price.” It might be small (measuring 5.7 x 5.7 x 8.9 inches), but its highly efficient 16-ounce daily extraction capabilities can substantially help with humidity. A 35-ounce tank automatically shuts off when the water level reaches between 24 and 27 ounces, preventing the risk of overflow, and a red indicator light turns on.
This well-loved dehumidifier operates with built-in thermo-electric technology at a super quiet 39-decibel noise level. It’s also extremely energy-efficient, consuming only 40 watts per hour, making it more environmentally friendly and affordable in the long run. For optimal results, use it in rooms no larger than 260 square feet and temperatures above 41°F.
Buy It: Alrocket Small Dehumidifier, $45
If you don’t have the time or patience to empty a water tank every few days, opt for a dehumidifier with a hose drain that allows for continuous drainage minus the maintenance. Removing up to 27 ounces of water a day, this model is compatible with any 3/8-inch hose. While it doesn’t come with one, they’re available on Amazon at affordable prices. It can also operate without a hose thanks to a generous 2-liter capacity and an auto shut-off function to prevent overflow.
“We've had a terrible mold/mildew issue in our RV trailer for the last few years,” wrote one reviewer. “Tried all the damp-rid and plug-in models. Still a bad problem. Got this dehumidifier and our problems are over! Stays nice and dry … can hook a tube to it so it drains right into the sink! Now we can clean it once and it stays that way! Worth every penny!”
Great for use in rooms as large as 500 square feet, the InvisPure dehumidifier measures 9.8 x 6.1 x 13.9 inches and weighs 5.7 pounds. Its spacious tank and multiple drainage capabilities make up for the extra inches.
Buy It: InvisiPure Hydrowave Dehumidifier, $80
Featuring a wire-free, battery-free rechargeable design, the Eva-Dry mini dehumidifier is ideal for spaces where an outlet isn’t within easy reach, like bathrooms, closets, cabinets, or even gym bags. Its built-in hygroscopic silica beads absorb up to 6 ounces of moisture, turning from orange to green when your dehumidifier reaches full capacity and needs a charge (about a 10- to 12-hour process). Just a single charge keeps it running for up to four weeks, and a leak-free design makes this option virtually maintenance-free.
“I use this little dehumidifier in my tiny bathroom,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Even though I have a fan in the bathroom, it still would get mildew spots from the steam. I've had this in the bathroom for a couple months now and I haven't noticed any new mildew spots. I have to plug it in every week or two since there is so much moisture in the bathroom, but that is a very easy process. I love the size and ease of use!”
Measuring 9 x 8.25 x 2.88 inches and weighing only 14.4 ounces, this hangable dehumidifier is discreet and portable. But don’t let its size fool you—it’s still powerful enough to efficiently take on areas up to 333 cubic square feet.
Buy It: Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier, $15 (originally $25)
If you have little space to spare, snag this small dehumidifier that serves double duty. Not only can it remove 750 milliliters of moisture from the air per day, but it also purifies air with a HEPA filter to help fight musky odors, mold, mildew, dust mites, and allergens. When the tank reaches capacity, the device automatically turns off and an indicator light turns on. It can hold up to 1 liter of water—it's small enough that you don’t need a drain hose. The tank can be fully removed for easy draining and cleaning.
Its air purifier system is an added bonus, capturing 99.97% of microparticles in the air. It’s great for rooms as large as 200 square feet, measures 12.4 x 8.5 x 7.7 inches, and weighs 6 pounds.
“I love that this one is an air purifier as well as a dehumidifier,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “It was the only one I could find in a decent price range that had the air purifier included in the same device. You can use just the air purifier alone, but if you turn the dehumidifier on, the air purifier comes on automatically.”
Buy It: Tenergy Sorbi Air Purifier and Dehumidifier, $72 (originally $90)
No matter how small your dehumidifier is, a clunky device can disrupt your home decor. Far from an eyesore, this sleek Seavon model can actually be a focal piece: It features seven color modes that can run as a blinking setting or just a single tone. Select a vibrant color to brighten a room during the day, then opt for a muted hue in the evening that can serve as a nightlight.
“It was much smaller than I expected, but does the job better than expected,” wrote one reviewer. “It does wonders for being so small. It's quiet and fits perfectly on my side table. Nightlight is a great feature and it has a separate on and off button in case you don’t want to use it. Overall, I’m very satisfied with my purchase.”
Beyond just aesthetics, the dehumidifier is a smart pick for small spaces because it has a compact design (6.3 by 6.3 by 10 inches) and a 34-ounce water tank. It absorbs up to 16 ounces of moisture from the air per day, and when full, an auto shut-off function prevents water from overflowing. The high-speed mode is great for faster dehumidification, while the low-speed mode is better suited for overnight use because of its whisper-quiet operation. The dehumidifier is compatible with rooms up to 280.5 square feet and works optimally in temperatures above 59°F.
Buy It: Seavon Portable Dehumidifier with Lights, $38 (originally $45)