The 7 Best Portable Air Conditioners, According to Thousands of Reviews

Sometimes a fan is just not enough to cool down a room, or maybe your home or apartment isn't equipped for a window AC unit. In either case, a portable air conditioner can help. While not necessarily a glamorous home addition, portable air conditioners help cool your home without the need for any installation or hardwiring. Simply plug one in, and start cooling!
There are a few factors to take into account when searching for the best portable air conditioner. First, you should know where you plan on using it. Whether you want to place it in a spacious living room, use it in your bedroom at night, or even bring it with you on trips, knowing the size of the intended space will help you narrow down your options.
Another thing to consider is any additional functions you might want in an air conditioner. For instance, some units are designed to act as both a portable air conditioner and heater while others include dehumidifying modes.
To help you find the right unit for your home, we sorted through thousands of top-rated customer reviews on Amazon to determine the best portable air conditioners.
Reviewers have spoken, and this top-rated portable air conditioner from Black+Decker is at the top of their list. With more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that this unit is a game-changer when it comes to cooling down your house. It cools up to 150 square feet and is equipped with several modes designed to meet various needs, whether you’re looking for a dehumidifier, prefer to have an adjustable fan speed, or are seeking an extra quiet mode for sleeping. It also comes with convenient features like a remote and easy-to-read display.
Users praise this portable air conditioner unit for its power, claiming it can quickly and efficiently cool down a room with ease. “This air conditioner has been a lifesaver for us!” wrote one reviewer. “This AC has made our big open living area livable on hot days.”
Buy It: Black+Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, $450
If you’re looking to cool down a large room at a quick pace, consider a dual-hose portable air conditioner. The benefits of a dual-hose air conditioner compared to a single-hose unit is that it tends to cool down areas faster and is overall more efficient. Reviewers praise this dual-hose unit from Whynter for its ability to cool rooms up to 500 square feet. “Over the summer months we had three triple-digit days [and] it has worked flawlessly,” wrote one reviewer. “It cools down better than any portable unit we have owned to date.”
Buy It: Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual-Hose Portable Air Conditioner, $510 (originally $600)
For added convenience when it comes to keeping your home at the ideal temperature, consider a two-in-one unit. This portable air conditioner and heater not only saves space but can easily switch between modes to adjust to your home’s environment. In addition to cooling and heating, this SereneLife air conditioner also includes a fan and a dehumidifying mode that helps purify the air and reduces humidity levels. “We ordered this to heat our sunroom (doesn't get much sun) and it's been amazing,” a reviewer wrote. “The remote functions make using this unit a breeze.”
Buy It: SereneLife SLPAC Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU + Heat, $400
Slim and powerful, the 8,000 BTU MIDEA portable air conditioner is ideal for cooling small spaces like an apartment. This air conditioner unit is easy to move around and comes with a flexible five-foot hose, which makes setup a breeze. One reviewer praised the portable air conditioner’s ability to cool their small space: “Within 45 minutes our bedroom was icy, and [the air was] halfway into our kitchen and all the way to the hallway.”
Buy It: MIDEA 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan, $307
Priced around $300, the Costway 8,000 BTU unit is a worthy pick if you’re looking for a cheap portable air conditioner. This compact unit is capable of cooling an area up to 230 square feet, making it ideal for a bedroom or living room. Reviewers love this AC unit for its lightweight design and movability, along with its self-evaporating feature.
Buy It: COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner, 8000 BTU, $310
If you prefer tech-savvy devices, consider this smart, WiFi-enabled portable air conditioner. The Rollicool model from Rollibot is equipped with all the features you’ve come to expect in a smart-home device like voice-control, Alexa integration, and a compatible app. Combined with its quiet yet powerful design, this portable air conditioner checks all the boxes.
In addition to its smart features, Amazon reviewers praise the 10,000 BTU unit for its LED touchscreen display, oscillating fan option, and seamless setup. “We love the look and how quickly it cools the space,” one reviewer wrote. “And being able to turn it on with my phone is so convenient!”
Buy It: Rollibot Rollicool Portable Air Conditioner, $320
A mini portable air conditioner like the EvaCHILL from Evapolar is perfect for camping, personal use, or if you need a temporary portable air conditioner for the car. At only two pounds and 6.5 inches square, this personal portable air conditioner is extremely lightweight and easy to use. Simply fill the water tank, plug it into a power source, and press a single button. Combined with a sleek design, this mini air conditioner is as stylish as it is functional.
Buy It: Evapolar evaCHILL Personal Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner, $99