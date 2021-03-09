The 7 Best Portable Air Conditioners, According to Thousands of Reviews

Reviewers have spoken, and this top-rated portable air conditioner from Black+Decker is at the top of their list. With more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that this unit is a game-changer when it comes to cooling down your house. It cools up to 150 square feet and is equipped with several modes designed to meet various needs, whether you’re looking for a dehumidifier, prefer to have an adjustable fan speed, or are seeking an extra quiet mode for sleeping. It also comes with convenient features like a remote and easy-to-read display.

Users praise this portable air conditioner unit for its power, claiming it can quickly and efficiently cool down a room with ease. “This air conditioner has been a lifesaver for us!” wrote one reviewer. “This AC has made our big open living area livable on hot days.”

Buy It: Black+Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, $450