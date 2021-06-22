25 Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals That Are Actually Worth Your Time
If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your kitchen appliances, update your living room furniture, or reimagine your outdoor space, this is it. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, and you have 48 hours to shop online while the discounts are high and the prices are low.
For those who are new to the annual event, Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year, and the deals are available to all Amazon Prime members from June 21 to June 22. If you're not already a member, don't sweat it; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to take advantage of all the savings and membership perks (including free-shipping!). Once you're in, you'll have access to millions of deals running during the two-day sale.
Members can save on big-ticket items from popular brands as well as products from small businesses and even handmade pieces from artisans around the world. The deals include everything from Shark vacuum cleaners to Cosari air fryer toaster ovens to The Pink Stuff cleaning products.
You can also save on items for your outdoor space, whether you have a large backyard or a quaint front porch. For instance, this retro-inspired lounge chair is nearly $200 off with a Prime membership. And pet parents will be excited to learn that plenty of products for your furry friends are available at low prices, too. Save on pet treats, grooming products, DNA tests, and more.
Instead of searching through millions of deals on Amazon, keep scrolling for 25 home, kitchen, and pet deals you need to know about. Hurry, these prices won't last long.
Best Home Deals
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation, $20 (originally $40)
- Black+Decker Cordless Drill, $39 (originally $55)
- Samsung 32-Inch Class Frame QLED Smart TV with Alexa, $478 (originally $600)
- Iris USA Pearl Plastic Storage Container with Lid, 6 Count, $28 (originally $35)
- Pure Enrichment Air Purifier, $80 (originally $100)
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum, $169 (originally $320)
- Stone & Beam Modern Writing Desk, $69 (originally $123)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, $136 (originally $170)
- AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, $33 (originally $46)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-In-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $55 (originally $120)
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, $50 (originally $79)
- The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle, $20 (originally $26)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, $48 (originally $90)
Best Patio and Garden Deals
- Greenworks G-Max Cordless Lawn Mower, $189 (originally $299)
- AmazonBasics Outdoor Patio Faux Rattan 4-Piece Conversation Set, $254 (originally $300)
- Worx PowerShare Cordless String Trimmer, $95 (originally $110)
- La Jolie Muse Tall Planters Set of 2, $79 (originally $99)
- Outland Living Fire Pit, $105 (originally $160)
- Novogratz Chaise Lounge, $272 (originally $470)
Best Pet Deals
- Hertzko Mat Remover Pet Comb, $14 (originally $17)
- AmazonBasics Dog and Puppy Pads, $17 (originally $25)
- Furbo Dog Camera, $118 (originally $169)
- AmazonBasics Waterproof Anti-Slip Silicone Pet Food and Water Bowl Mat, $12 (originally $16)
- Wag Chicken and Waffle Bites, $4 (originally $7)
- Wisdom Panel Canine DNA Test, $100 (originally $108)