25 Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals That Are Actually Worth Your Time

From air fryers to vacuum cleaners.
By Christie Calucchia
June 22, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your kitchen appliances, update your living room furniture, or reimagine your outdoor space, this is it. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, and you have 48 hours to shop online while the discounts are high and the prices are low.

For those who are new to the annual event, Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year, and the deals are available to all Amazon Prime members from June 21 to June 22. If you're not already a member, don't sweat it; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to take advantage of all the savings and membership perks (including free-shipping!). Once you're in, you'll have access to millions of deals running during the two-day sale.

Members can save on big-ticket items from popular brands as well as products from small businesses and even handmade pieces from artisans around the world. The deals include everything from Shark vacuum cleaners to Cosari air fryer toaster ovens to The Pink Stuff cleaning products

You can also save on items for your outdoor space, whether you have a large backyard or a quaint front porch. For instance, this retro-inspired lounge chair is nearly $200 off with a Prime membership. And pet parents will be excited to learn that plenty of products for your furry friends are available at low prices, too. Save on pet treats, grooming products, DNA tests, and more.

Instead of searching through millions of deals on Amazon, keep scrolling for 25 home, kitchen, and pet deals you need to know about. Hurry, these prices won't last long.

Best Home Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Patio and Garden Deals

Best Pet Deals

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com