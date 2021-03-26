When you think of a folding chair, your mind probably goes to the traditional metal chair you might use for outdoor gatherings and parties. But there are many types of folding chairs, including styles specially made for camping, tailgating, lounging at the beach, and more.
Not only are folding chairs easy to store and convenient to have on hand, but many have unique features ordinary chairs can't match. Some come with built-in coolers and side tables that are great for outdoor events, while others with soft fabric and padded cushions are well-suited for inside your home.
All of the folding chairs on our list are easy to travel with and actually worth the money, according to thousands of reviews. Not only will you find affordable options that cost less than $25, but they're all on Amazon, which means fast shipping and easy return policies. Plus, almost every chair on this list is cheaper than buying patio furniture, and satisfied shoppers say they're just as comfortable. Keep reading to find a folding chair or two that meets your needs.
You won’t regret keeping at least one metal folding chair in your storage closet just in case you have more company than your space can accommodate. This pair on Amazon costs less than $50 and can be ordered in four different colors. Use as-is or update them with chair covers and decorative pillows to make them a bit more comfortable.
“These chairs are the most comfortable folding chairs I've used and they are the best price,” one reviewer wrote. “I bought my first one several years ago and it has held up well—it still looks new.”
Buy It: Flash Furniture Hercules Series Metal Folding Chair, $43 (originally $70)
Sometimes a cup holder just won’t cut it while camping or tailgating, especially when you’re enjoying food and drinks. Luckily, this folding chair has a built-in side table with its own cup holder for added convenience. And don’t worry, it still folds up and fits nicely in the back of your car or in a storage closet. The material is also weather-resistant so you don’t have to worry about bringing it inside on rainy days.
“I do like a nice lounge chair for camping, and these are a bit more of a formal sitting setup, although they are very comfortable and wide enough to adjust yourself to many positions,” one Amazon customer said. “The side table is sturdy and very useful. Many times if I need an extra seat for company in my living room these are great comfortable quick chairs to have on hand as well.”
Buy It: Coleman Camp Chair with Side Table ($55)
This foldable bar stool sits at 24 inches tall and folds down almost completely flat for easy storage. This is a great option for outdoor bars and kitchens, workshops, and standing desks to help you avoid being on your feet all day. Plus, its extra-thick padding will keep you comfortable.
“These are exactly what I was looking for; I needed extra seating for a holiday party and my table is counter height,” one five-star reviewer said. “These are solid stools that you could absolutely use as permanent seating. They are sturdy, attractive, and fold up easily for storage. I highly recommend them.”
Buy It: Trademark Home Folding Stool ($23)
If you need more than one folding chair, you’ll want to check out this multi-pack. You can get up to 10 chairs in a set, and they’re available in seven classic colors. Whether you need the extra seating for your patio or living room, this set of folding chairs allows you to properly prepare for hosting all types of gatherings. The best part is they’re super easy to store and won’t take up a ton of space.
Although they’re made of hard plastic instead of metal, five-star reviewers say the chairs are surprisingly durable. “[The chairs] are well-built with extra reinforcement on the seat to make it a secure choice,” one shopper said. “It was purchased as a shower chair…and even the physical therapist was impressed with the quality for an inexpensive chair.”
Buy It: Flash Furniture Hercules Series 10-Pack Folding Chairs ($143)
When the weather starts to get warmer it’s time to prep your lawn and patio for outdoor activities. If you’re trying to stick to a budget, we suggest adding a few lawn chairs to your virtual cart instead of luxury patio furniture that can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. They’re usually just as comfortable and way more convenient to store—no more chair covers or tarps. This folding chair is available in five sizes and more than 30 colors.
“The quality is several tiers above what you will find in your local big-box department stores; those chairs are flimsy and small in comparison to these,” an Amazon shopper said. “These are good old-fashioned American-made nylon webbing lawn chairs like they used to make.”
Buy It: Lawn Chair USA Webbing Chair ($60)
Lounge chairs are ideal for laying out on a sunny day, whether you’re at the beach, sitting poolside, or in your own backyard. It’s no surprise that this lounge chair is an Amazon best-seller considering it’s made with durable fabric and can be folded down to a compact size. It’s also lightweight and portable so you can easily move it to a shady area when the sun gets too hot.
“I use this to lay out in the back yard and soak up some sun while listening to music and it's very comfortable and easy to use,” one verified customer wrote. “I especially like the padded opening for my face while lying on my stomach and the flip-down pillow adds extra comfort. It's very easy to fold up for storage or to travel with.”
Buy It: Ostrich Chaise Lounge ($70)
Grab one of these folding lace-up chairs before heading to the beach and you’ll have a comfortable place to sit back and relax. The chair sits low to the ground and can recline back to four different positions that allow you to get an even tan without lying on the hot sand. The design even includes a small adjustable pillow for added comfort. And we can’t forget to mention the large pocket on the back that’s great for storing personal items.
“Solid beach chair that is lightweight and most importantly easy to open and close,” raved one reviewer. “We go to the beach quite often during the summer and I’ve owned many different types of beach chairs that I was just never fully satisfied with. After researching I decided to give this brand a try and was extremely happy with my purchase!”
Buy It: RIO Beach 4-Position Lace-Up Backpack Folding Beach Chair ($50)
Not everyone has the space to travel with a full-size folding chair, which is why this tripod stool is the next best option. It takes up minimal space when stored and sits lower to the ground, making it a good chair for gardening or cooking over a firepit. The shoulder strap also makes it easy to carry.
One five-star reviewer said the compact chair is just as comfortable as their couch, while another shopper said it’s so lightweight you’ll barely notice it’s there.
Buy It: TravelChair Compact Folding Tripod Stool ($21)
It’s time to upgrade your camping chairs to these Zero Gravity lounge chairs from Amazon. They’re comfortable, versatile, and still completely compact. Plus, they allow you to fully recline so you can nap outdoors or look at the stars when it gets dark. Although the chairs are made with heavy-duty materials, they’re lightweight and easy to move around.
“I grew up sitting in all kinds of folding chairs when camping and this thing is like a little piece of heaven when away from home,” one shopper wrote. “I have even considered getting rid of my recliner and putting this in the living room.”
Buy It: Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Lounge Folding Chair ($60)
There’s something soothing about sitting in a rocking chair while enjoying nature, and this one is completely portable thanks to its foldable design. It’s a great choice for sitting on your patio or bringing along on your next camping trip. As if the design wasn’t comfortable enough already, the chair features mesh backing to ensure airflow along with padded armrests. Instead of trying to fit the chair into a small carrying case, this one folds down flat and has a convenient handle to save you time while packing up.
“We live full-time in our RV and over the last 15 years have gone through a lot of types of chairs and these are the most comfortable chairs we've ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “They fold flat super easily and are light enough to pack one-handed across the RV park to neighboring barbecues.”
Buy It: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Chair, $60 (originally $65)
You can’t always count on a shady tree being readily available wherever you go. To ensure you’ll have a cool place to sit, we suggest this canopy folding chair. It comes with a built-in canopy that folds down into the back of the chair for easy storage. The chair also has two cupholders, making it even more convenient. Use it on the beach, at sports games, or tailgates.
“This chair worked great at the beach; not only for providing the extra shade, but we also used the top to set our cell phones, towel, and other small items,” said one Amazon shopper.
Buy It: Quik Shade Adjustable Canopy Folding Chair, $32 (originally $40)
If you’ve ever wished for a folding chair that doubles as a cooler, it’s now a reality and available on Amazon for less than $40. No wonder it has more than 24,000 five-star ratings. The small cooler is connected to the armrest and can hold up to four standard cans of beer or soda. It keeps drinks cool and within arms reach for easy access. And don’t worry, the chair is comfortable, too.
“I always get a lot of compliments on the insulated compartment! It’s very cool and is perfect for water, soda, or beer for every occasion,” one shopper said.
Buy It: Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler ($35)
This folding saucer chair was practically made for college dorm rooms and small apartments. Not only is it convenient to store, but it's super comfortable thanks to its soft faux fur fabric. Decorate it with a throw blanket and decorative pillow for an even cozier vibe. You can’t go wrong with black, but if you prefer brighter colors there are more than 10 shades.
One college student raved that the chair is “soft, cheap, and pre-assembled”—the trifecta for dorm living.
Buy It: Urban Shop Faux Fur Folding Saucer Chair ($40)
Sure, a picnic calls for a large throw blanket, but instead of sitting on the ground, consider bringing a few folding floor chairs. With plenty of cushioning to keep you comfortable for long periods of time, these chairs fold in half so they’ll easily fit in the trunk of your car. This folding chair in particular is so versatile you can use it as a chair cushion on your dining chairs, in the car, at the beach, and on bleachers.
“It looks pretty and has great back support with a comfortable seat. And it can be used almost anywhere as it is very portable,” a reviewer said.
Buy It: BonVIVO Easy II Padded Foldable Floor Chair ($55, Amazon)