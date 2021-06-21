The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 to Shop Right Now

You don't want to miss out on these savings.
By Lily Gray
June 21, 2021
Amazon Prime Day is here! The mega retailer is offering some of the best deals of the year with discounts on home, kitchen, and beauty products-and much more. Sure, you can splurge on a high-end vacuum or TV, but there are also thousands of deals on inexpensive items that should not be overlooked. To make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the 25 best deals under $25, which are all set to expire at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22.

Shop majorly discounted kitchen items from fan-favorite brands, like this set of two Contigo insulated travel mugs with over 84,000 five-star ratings, this 47-ounce cold brew coffee maker that prepares your favorite summer beverage in as little as eight hours, and these Stasher reusable silicone bags, all for under $25. The best-selling Lodge Cast Iron Skillet is even on sale for just $16. You can also take advantage of super-low prices on planters, smart plugs, Amazon Echo Dots, Yankee Candles, sheet sets, and desk fans.

If you're a pet owner, you can grab a set of dog toys, a dog bed, and dog food starting at just $16. And for beauty lovers, now's the time to score big savings on popular luxury and drugstore products like Philosophy Purity Eye Cream and a set of three Mario Badescu facial mists for only $15. There's even a La Roche-Posay sunscreen that's highly discounted at 30% off. 

Deals this good are not to be missed, but since only Prime members can shop from this sale, we recommend signing up for a 30-day free trial. Then continue scrolling to shop the 25 best kitchen, home, pets, and beauty deals all under $25.

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Pet Deals

