Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair Collection Is Filled with Pretty French-Inspired Pieces—and They’re Up to 86% Off

Kelly Clarkson is more than just a talented singer and talk show host—she also has exquisite interior design taste. If you don't believe us, check out the Kelly Clarkson Home collection at Wayfair. It's filled with glamorous decor, feminine details inspired by the French countryside, and stunning pieces that look like they were passed down for generations.
While this style might sound luxurious or expensive, all the pieces in the line are surprisingly affordable. According to Wayfair's website, Clarkson wanted the collection to feel "refined but still relaxed" so you can make it feel like your own without breaking the bank.
Whether your home is in need of an entire room refresh or just some minor updates, the collection has something for nearly everyone. Try a demolition-free upgrade that still makes an impact with prepasted wallpaper in a pretty vintage print, or make an entire room feel brighter with a new chandelier, like this traditional option (that happens to be on sale). Add a personal touch to a bare wall with this botanical gallery set that's currently 26% off.
Decorative details can also make a big impact: Update your couch or bed with a colorful throw pillow, add an accent mirror to your dresser, or toss a throw blanket over a chair to cozy up your room. For more ambitious design overhauls, Kelly Clarkson Home also has furniture essentials. Turn your bedroom into a relaxing oasis with a new tufted bed or entertain in style with this cocktail ottoman, now 51% off.
With more than 1,800 pieces in her collection, it's hard to choose a favorite. Shop all the looks worth noting from Kelly Clarkson Home at Wayfair, below.