Sculptural Candles Add a Contemporary Twist to This Classic Home Accessory

Candlesticks are about as traditional as it gets, having illuminated our homes for centuries. But recently, they've had a contemporary makeover that's put them back in the spotlight. The wax pillars now come in unique decorative forms, including swirling spiral tapers and funky geometric forms, that put a modern twist on this classic home accent.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Sculptural candles, often featuring bold colors to highlight their artful silhouettes, seem to be popping up at retailers everywhere lately. And according to Etsy's 2020 holiday trend report, the retailer has seen an 86% increase in searches for abstract, modern, and geometric candles over the past three months compared to the same time last year.

Whether you prefer to light them or preserve them as a decorative accent, these candles make a stylish statement on fireplace mantels, dining room tables, nightstands, and more. The twisted, curvy, or angular forms serve as three-dimensional art, making them elegant additions to your everyday decor or a holiday tablescape. And since many of them are unscented, you don't have to worry about fragrance competing with your homecooked meal.