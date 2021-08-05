This Powerful Fan Keeps Me Cool with No AC—and It's Only $20 at Walmart
As a new homeowner, I've had to make a lot of purchases over the past few months to cover the gaps that inevitably pop up when you move from an apartment to a house. Previous summers found me huddled in my bedroom with an AC unit rattling away in the (single) window. Now that I have a lot more space, and live in a slightly cooler climate, air conditioning isn't as much of a priority.
That said, there are still some sticky days that require cooling down. In my search for a powerful fan that provides relief from the heat, I didn't want to sacrifice style. So I was delighted to come across the Lasko Cool Colors Box Fan at Walmart.
It features fun color options and aesthetically pleasing rounded edges that double as a safety feature—no sharp points for kids or pets to injure themselves on. I have two of them in a vibrant, eye-catching purple, but it also comes in black, white, blue, and blue/white to match your decor. The blades are the same color as the fan's outer frame, adding to the modern minimalist vibe, and the handle and dial on top of the fan are white, which creates a nice contrast.
Aside from its visual appeal, the fan is extremely effective. There are three different speeds: The first provides a soft, gentle breeze, the second is a bit more intense, and the third is so powerful, it can knock the fan itself over if it's not well-balanced. I usually prop the fan against a wall to make use of the strongest setting without incident. All three speeds have a place in my warm-weather routine, with the middle one most-used.
At just $20, the fan is an affordable pick. I purchased two of them sight unseen and am considering getting a couple more. With an average 4.3 star rating based on more than 4,700 reviews, I'm hardly the only one singing its praises. "Perfect for sleeping. Higher speeds produce lots of air for drying out a room or ventilation in a laundry room. It's a really nice fan for the price. It's perfect. Exactly what I wanted," writes one shopper. Another customer even calls the fan "a small cyclone."
My only real complaint, which several reviewers concur with, is that the fan is pretty loud, even on the lowest setting. I don't mind it for sleeping, as it acts as a sort of cooling white noise machine, but the noise can be distracting when I run the fan during the day. That's far from a dealbreaker, though. I would recommend this fan to anyone who needs a stylish, affordable, and effective option that actually keeps you cool.
