There’s nothing better than a true, real houseplant. However, some lifestyles make it hard to justify the effort of caring for one and the high costs can be hard on the wallet. If you have allergies, pets, or young children, faux plants might be the way to go. Plus, never having to water your plants? Score! If you're trying to trick your guests into believing your artificial houseplants are the real deal, there are a few important to-dos. Add to the illusion of real plants with these techniques.

Placement Is Important

Just as you wouldn’t put a cactus plant in the darkest corner of your basement, you wouldn’t set a fern on a windowsill with scorching sunlight. Be mindful where you place houseplants in your home and pay attention to their needs because it can make all the difference in making your green decor look real. Do research on the faux houseplants you bring home so you don't blow their cover (try searching our Plant Encyclopedia). You also wouldn't want to keep your artificial plants on the highest shelf in your living room because odds are, you wouldn't put them there if they were real, as regular watering would be a pain.

Embrace Imperfection

In nature, no two plants are the same, nor are two leaves of a plant. Embrace the wabi-sabi of nature and know that if two leaves on your fake fiddle fig look different or if your faux plant's stem is chipping away, that's totally normal (and natural!). Welcome blemishes on your artificial houseplants—it'll only help the illusion of them being real.

It's Okay to Splurge

It might be worth spending a few extra dollars to make sure that the faux plants you're purchasing are of quality. Wear and tear can reveal an artificial plant's true colors—scratches and rips in fabric and plastic don’t have the same appeal as real plants, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and go for durability.

Maintain it Properly

Dust is a dead giveaway to a plant's fake identity. It's amazing what a quick feather dusting and/or wipe down can do to keep a faux plant its greenest. Also, add potting soil or moss around the base of your plant because, after all, that’s how they’re grown in nature, right?

Pay Attention to Texture

Be cautious of the material of the plant you’re buying and how it relates to the texture of the plant it is trying to imitate. For example, succulent leaves naturally look plastic-like, so you wouldn’t want to purchase a silk-leaf succulent plant. Aim for plants made from materials that are shine-free, as shine will draw more attention to artificial material.

Faux Houseplants That Look Real

Paradise Palm

Bring the tropics inside with this palm tree. The decoration already comes with moss in the container, so it looks as if it's right at home. The stem of the tree also shows signs of dryness, accentuating the look of a real-life houseplant.

Springerii and Fern Mixture

This tabletop fern mixture comes in a gorgeous planter. While this piece of decor looks so real, the stems are actually wired, so you can arrange them to look however you want to. It's a win-win!

Assorted Succulents