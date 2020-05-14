Houseplants are an easy way to add color and life to your space, but not everyone has the right conditions or skills to keep them alive. If you're fed up with brown leaves, root rot, or other common houseplant mishaps, it might be time to put down the potting soil and go faux. No longer limited to the shiny, fake-looking varieties once destined for doctor's offices, artificial plants have gotten a major upgrade in recent years as people look for a more low-maintenance way to hop on the houseplant trend. Faux plants are ideal for rooms that don't get much natural light, such as basements or windowless bathrooms. And besides the bare-minimum care requirements (just give them a quick dusting here and there), artificial houseplants are also typically a safer choice if you have allergies, young kids, or pets. So whether you lack natural light or have killed your share of plants, you can still get your greenery fix with these editor-approved fake plants that look just like the real thing.