22 Fireplace Tile Ideas for a Stylish Surround
Patterned Tile Fireplace Surround
Energize a dull surround with fireplace tiles that showcase a striking pattern. Instead of stopping at the mantel, these hand-painted fireplace tiles continue up to the ceiling for even bigger impact. To keep the pattern from overwhelming the space, however, the tiles stay within the room's neutral palette.
Herringbone Tile Fireplace
A unique layout adds even more visual interest and dimension to tiled fireplaces. Here, narrow white tiles are arranged in a herringbone pattern for a modern twist. Gray grout helps define the individual tiles and ties in with the gray paint color on the mantel, built-in, and walls.
Geometric Tile Fireplace
With a fireplace design that's relatively simple and unadorned, you can easily opt for more pattern by adding tile. Here, black-and-white geometric tiles frame the firebox of a modern fireplace. The eye-catching pattern introduces just enough personality to the minimalist fireplace design.
Eclectic Fireplace Tile Ideas
Surround your fireplace with various types of tile for a unique, collected look. On the fireplace, an assortment of vintage-look tiles stands out against the vibrant blue paint color. The different textures, patterns, and colors in the tile add dimension that draws the eye.
All-Black Tile Fireplace
Black hexagonal tiles surrounded by black grout give this fireplace surround a subtly textured look. A matching black firebox and mantel complete this simplistic, contemporary fireplace design. The room is otherwise defined by light-colored walls and furnishings, making the jet-black fireplace the center of attention.
Small Tile Designs
Use small-scale tiles to add texture and pattern to your fireplace. These narrow marble tiles showcase varying shades of gray and white for added depth. Keeping the mantel and decor simple and understated allows the attention to stay focused on the beautiful tile.
Colorful Tile Fireplace
Opt for a bold color to make a statement with your tile fireplace surround. Here, glazed blue tile surrounds the firebox with a splash of color. A similar navy hue appears on the fireplace wall, which contrasts the white mantelpiece and bright red accent chairs.
Mediterranean Tile Fireplace
Mediterranean-inspired tile around the fireplace adds instant age and character to this living room. The boldly patterned, handmade design showcases rich shades of brown and tan set off by blue accents. This earthy color palette pairs perfectly with the rustic wood beam mantel above.
Faux Tile Fireplace
Creative painting can give you the look of a tile fireplace without the expensive remodeling costs. Here, a pattern of triangles dresses up the white-painted brick of this fireplace. The light gray accent color is just a few shades off from white, which mimics the look of 3D tiles.
Marble Subway Tile Surround
Marble subway tile brings sophisticated texture to this fireplace. The tiles are arranged in a unique pattern that follows the lines of the firebox. Shiplap installed over the mantel introduces additional character to the fireplace design.
Antique Tile Fireplace
Painted tiles featuring detailed imagery can dress up a fireplace with beautiful texture. These antique blue-and-white tiles feature cracks, chips, and other imperfections that add to the fireplace's character. A mantel crafted from salvaged boards completes the aged look.
Marble Tile Fireplace
Marble brings a sophisticated touch to this fireplace. The luxe material surrounds the firebox and wraps around the corner of the fireplace wall for added impact. Paired with shades of white and other soft neutrals, the marble tile fireplace serves as the foundation of this living room's elegant design.
Accent Tile Fireplace Ideas
Add interest to a tile surround by incorporating tile in a contrasting color. Here, turquoise tiles break up the white of this fireplace design. The bright accent color helps the fireplace pop against a backdrop of red brick.
Neutral Fireplace Tile
Pair neutral fireplace tile with an ornate mantel to add beauty without taking attention from the interesting molding. This fireplace boasts an elaborate white mantel with dentil molding and fluted details. The beige tones in the tile surround add warmth and texture without distracting.
Fireplace Wall Tile Ideas
Find a tile you absolutely love? Rather than using a small amount around the perimeter of the fireplace, consider taking it up the entire wall. Here, the homeowners opted to forgo a mantel to give full attention to the dark gray tile.
Painted Tile Ideas
Choose tile depicting an image you love and repeat it to create a distinctive pattern that ties to the theme of your room. Blue boat imagery on the tile surrounding this fireplace was the perfect pick for the nautical-themed room. A shiplap wall treatment and plaid furnishings reinforce the traditional look.
Floor-to-Ceiling Fireplace Tile
Consider using the same tile on your floor and fireplace to give the space a cohesive look. Featuring tile all the way to a vaulted ceiling, this fireplace makes a real statement. The large-scale tiles prevent the pattern from appearing too busy.
Unique Fireplace Tile Designs
Tiles depicting an Asian-inspired motif suit this room's Eastern character. The hand-painted figures continue across grout lines, giving the appearance that the tiles were pieced together like a puzzle. Plain black tiles are mixed in to make the painted designs stand out.
Contrasting Fireplace Tile
Instead of installing new, consider updating old fireplace tile with paint. Here, high-gloss black paint on the tile and grout adds a modern edge to the otherwise traditional fireplace and space. The jolt of black offers stunning contrast to the white fireplace.
Terra-Cotta Fireplace Tile
Visually connect your fireplace to your floor by using the same tile in both places. Here, ceramic tile featuring warm terra-cotta tones warms up the room's white fireplace and built-ins. The tile's curved application around the fireplace provides contrast to the square tiles on the floor.
Mosaic Tile Fireplace
In this bathroom, a fireplace above a deep bathtub provides the perfect spot for a relaxing soak. With everything clad in the same classic marble, the tub and fireplace integrate beautifully. The small-scale mosaic tiles deliver tons of texture.
Geometric Fireplace Tile Ideas
This tile fireplace surround features a geometric pattern composed mostly of triangles in various sizes and arrangements. The black-and-white tile provides a sharp focal point in the mostly white room. The geometry is picked up by the area rug, providing a visual connection to the floor.