Don't let blank walls flanking a fireplace go to waste! Maximize every inch by installing cabinets on either side of the fireplace. Consider using stock kitchen upper cabinets as your starting point. Mount them to wall studs and add trim pieces as needed to align the cabinets with the top of the fireplace. Then cap the cabinet with a board that spans the fireplace as a mantelshelf. Paint the new construction to match the existing fireplace and create an easy-on-the-eyes feature wall.