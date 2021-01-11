A glowing fireplace brings warmth and a cozy ambience to chilly evenings at home. While building a fire with wood logs and kindling requires a certain level of skill, gas-powered fireplaces make it easy to spark a toasty fire with no poking or tending required. Shielded by glass, gas fires can heat an entire room without emitting smoke or leaving behind messy ash.

Gas fireplaces are typically lit using a pilot light that ignites the gas. This small flame stays on continuously to quickly start a fire when needed. Although the specific steps for how to start a gas fireplace will depend on your exact model, most are ignited using a control panel, key, wall switch, or remote. We've outlined some of the most common methods below, as well as what to do if your gas fireplace won't start.

Before attempting to light your gas fireplace, refer to the owner's manual to learn about how the unit operates. It's also important to follow the proper safety precautions when using your gas fireplace. Keep all flammable objects at least 3 feet away from the fireplace, and be careful not to touch the glass when it is on to avoid burns. Ensure your carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and have your gas fireplace inspected annually. If you start to smell gas when trying to light your fireplace, turn off the supply, leave the house, and call an expert.

Image zoom Credit: Westend61/Getty Images

How to Light a Gas Fireplace with the Control Panel

Many modern gas fireplaces feature a control panel that allows you to ignite and manage the flames. These controls are often hidden behind a front screen or decorative panel that you can open or remove for access. Follow these steps to light your gas fireplace using the control panel.

Step 1: Remove the screen or cover to access the control panel. In many cases, you can simply pull off the cover.

: Continue holding down the control knob for at least 30 seconds to ensure the flame stays lit. Step 7: Release the knob. If the flame stays lit, move the knob to the on position and replace the fireplace cover.

How to Start a Gas Fireplace with a Key

Some gas fireplaces use a metal key to turn on the gas flow and start the flames. Use these instructions to light a gas fireplace with a key.

Step 1: Remove the outer cover of the fireplace to access the burner.

Turn the key counterclockwise to start the flow of gas and light the pilot. Step 6: Rotate the key in the keyhole to adjust the height of the flame as needed.

How to Turn On a Gas Fireplace with a Wall Switch or Remote

Some gas fireplaces use electricity to ignite and adjust the flames. If your unit is operated by a wall switch or remote, you should be able to simply push the button or flip the switch to the "on" position to start the fireplace. Note that gas fireplaces with an electric ignition typically will not work if the power is out.

What to Do if Your Gas Fireplace Won't Start