How to Paint a Brick Fireplace for a Dramatic Makeover

If you've grown weary of your plain fireplace surround, learn how to paint a brick fireplace in just an afternoon for a stunning room transformation.

By Jessica Bennett
Updated September 16, 2020
If you've got a free afternoon, you've got time to give your brick fireplace surround a dramatic new look. All it takes is a little elbow grease, a few tools, and some fireplace paint ($25, The Home Depot). Ensure the paint you choose is rated for high temperatures and use on brick surfaces. Before you start painting, inspect your fireplace surround. While there are many things that can be included on an OK-to-paint list, some types of stone fireplaces (limestone, sandstone, and river rock, for example) are less amenable and harder to change if you do paint them. A brick surround is the best bet for painting. Next, choose your fireplace paint color. A whitewash brick fireplace is a classic choice, but a black painted fireplace adds drama. Pick a color that matches the style of your home and the room's decor. Then follow these steps on how to paint a brick fireplace.

  • Working time 4 hrs
  • Start to finish 1 day
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Painting
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Clean the Fireplace Surface

To make sure your paint adheres and dries properly, you'll need to thoroughly clean the brick. Use a wire scrub brush to remove any dirt or dust, then apply nonsudsy trisodium phosphate (also called TSP). Be sure to wear gloves and safety goggles, and wash thoroughly with a heavy-duty cleaner. Rinse and let dry. Cover your floor with a drop cloth and tape off any areas you want to remain paint-free.

Step 2

Prime the Brick

A stain-blocking, oil-base primer protects your paint against future soot stains from fireplace use. Apply primer to the entire surface, following the manufacturer's directions. Consider using a small, stiff-bristled brush to get the primer inside the crevices if needed.

Step 3

Paint the Brick

Once the primer is dry, it's time to paint. Choose indoor, latex, heat-resistant paint (either flat, semigloss, or gloss) that's rated to withstand temperatures generated by the fireplace (generally about 200°F). Remember that this type of paint is only appropriate for the exterior of a brick fireplace, not the interior firebox. If you want to paint the firebox, you'll need a special heat-resistant paint. Use a roller designed for textured surfaces to cover the surface of the brick. For any spots you can't reach using a roller, touch up with a small paintbrush. Apply a second and third coat as needed, allowing plenty of drying time between coats.

By Jessica Bennett

Comments (6)

How difficult was this project?
Anonymous
September 22, 2020
Anonymous
September 22, 2020
Anonymous
September 26, 2019
Difficulty: Very easy
I followed instructions and it came out beautifully.
Anonymous
September 6, 2019
Difficulty: Very easy
Anonymous
August 27, 2019
Difficulty: Very easy
Anonymous
July 19, 2019
Difficulty: Kind of easy
As a interior designer myself, always looking for time saving, budget friendly options. This option of fireplace uplift works perfectly. Can get the results within $50-60 max. Makeover is just going to wow you. Thanks
Font Size
