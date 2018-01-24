How to Paint a Brick Fireplace for a Dramatic Makeover

If you've got a free afternoon, you've got time to give your brick fireplace surround a dramatic new look. All it takes is a little elbow grease, a few tools, and some fireplace paint ($25, The Home Depot). Ensure the paint you choose is rated for high temperatures and use on brick surfaces. Before you start painting, inspect your fireplace surround. While there are many things that can be included on an OK-to-paint list, some types of stone fireplaces (limestone, sandstone, and river rock, for example) are less amenable and harder to change if you do paint them. A brick surround is the best bet for painting. Next, choose your fireplace paint color. A whitewash brick fireplace is a classic choice, but a black painted fireplace adds drama. Pick a color that matches the style of your home and the room's decor. Then follow these steps on how to paint a brick fireplace.