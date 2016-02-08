Open floor plans are a staple of modern homes, but can sometimes limit the cozy factor. Rather than built into a room-length wall, this fireplace is stationed in the center of the room, creating a room divider that doesn’t completely cut off the two living spaces from one another. The thick pillar is made up of dark tone bricks in varying shades of gray. The firebox itself is basic with a simple black chain curtain and no frame. Varying gray tones add dimension to the fireplace. The dark color juxtaposes the light, cheery colors in the rest of the room, creating a thoroughly modern look.