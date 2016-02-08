Fireplace Designs and Decorating Ideas
Stunning Slate
Cozy white built-ins lighten the look of this focal point slate fireplace. A wood mantel nods to wood tones elsewhere in the room, but its simple design keeps the focus on the stunning slate. The sofa faces the French doors to maximize the views beyond, but it's also still a comfy spot to take in the fireplace and view TV.
Cottage Fireplace
Rustic simplicity characterizes this white fireplace. Monochromatic accessories, down to the birch logs in the firebox, stay in step with the rest of the room's color palette, while an oversize gothic window-turned-mirror gives the simple tableau presence.
Stately Hearth
This living room is warm, comfortable, and sophisticated -- perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The limestone fireplace is the focal point of the room, with the elevated stone hearth, and white wraparound mantel. A white mantel contrasts the stone surround, and corresponds with the pops of white throughout the room. Furnishings in grays and light taupes reflect the tones in the fireplace for an overall cohesive look.
Fade to Black
Glossy black paint dresses up this nonworking fireplace. A few black accessories help transition between the striking black facade and the surrounding white walls. Plant life introduces color and organic appeal.
Fireplace Wall
Paired with built-in storage units, this white fireplace becomes a natural anchor point for the living room's furniture arrangement, thanks to its substantial expanse. White sofas and chairs arranged in a U shape are positioned to have a view of the fireplace. The room's light color palette keeps in step with the white finish of the built-ins and fireplace mantel. A black fireplace surround adds stark contrast, which is softened through repetition of the black lanterns on the shelves and dark furniture legs.
Easy Update
Understated Glam
Proving it doesn't take much to make a statement, this fireplace stands out for its understated, yet glamorous approach to fireplace design. Solid brass fishlike andirons and an oversize mirror bring an ornate touch to a stunningly simple white brick fireplace.
Contemporary Design
Not satisfied to sit simply in the background, this sleek fireplace comes to the forefront, thanks to painted on stripes. The electric fireplace is equally sleek and has the added benefit of not needing a chimney.
Rustic Country
Combining materials ensures a dynamic, customized look. This weathered fireplace mantel contrasts the white brick walls, giving the living room a cozy, cottagelike look. Pastoral artwork keeps with the room’s style and adds striking color to the neutral space. The black gate keeps the firebox enclosed, contrasts the light tones of the room, and adds to the room’s rustic look.
Dressed Up
Details make this ordinary fireplace setup stand out. The substantial stepped cornice mantel piece is supported by fluted columns, creating classic appeal. Soft mint green walls add subtle color, which coordinates with the artwork above the mantel, to create a perfectly coordinated look. A fireplace screen adds an extra layer of detail.
Try Tile
Branch out from brick and give tile a spin on your fireplace surround. Available in almost endless colors and styles, tile can bring a distinct look to a dull surround. Consult your local tile shop or masonry pro to determine what materials and application are best suited for your specific fireplace.
Brick Makeover
Turn a dark fireplace wall into a crisp focal point with paint. Especially in rooms with low ceilings, a dark fireplace can make a room feel cavelike and look dated. To paint a brick fireplace, clean the surface with a wire brush and nonsudsy trisodium phosphate (TSP) to loosen grime, following the instructions on the package. Next, apply a stain-blocking primer to hide any soot stains. After the primer is dry, paint the fireplace. High-gloss paints will resist soot. High-temperature paints can be used on metal surrounds, but don't paint the inside of the firebox.
Mantel Magic
A simple fireplace makeover can begin with items you already have in your home. Shop your existing inventory of accessories and display a few on your mantel for a quick, no-cost refresh.
Varying Shades
Open floor plans are a staple of modern homes, but can sometimes limit the cozy factor. Rather than built into a room-length wall, this fireplace is stationed in the center of the room, creating a room divider that doesn’t completely cut off the two living spaces from one another. The thick pillar is made up of dark tone bricks in varying shades of gray. The firebox itself is basic with a simple black chain curtain and no frame. Varying gray tones add dimension to the fireplace. The dark color juxtaposes the light, cheery colors in the rest of the room, creating a thoroughly modern look.
Wooden Warmth
A wooden fireplace surround is unexpected in this white living room, but it adds a sense of warmth and a natural touch. The dark wood tone contrasts the white room, but gives off a calm, homey feel rather than a stark, modern look. The carvings on the sides of the fireplace and the mantel add detail and character. Dark artwork above the fireplace and black accessories on the mantel repeat the rich tone of the fireplace, creating a sense of rhythm in the living room.
Updated Style
For a look that is classic yet updated, try a mantel that uses traditional elements with clean lines. This shelflike mantel is supported by two columns -- a classic silhouette -- but it is devoid of any millwork or carvings, resulting in a crisp, contemporary style.
Media Solutions
Maintain a sleek, clean look by recessing your TV into the wall above your fireplace. Work with an electrician to relocate or add outlets so you can plug the TV in behind the unit, rather than having the cords hang down in front of the fireplace.
Natural Connection
A fireplace makes this screened-in porch livable no matter what the season. The cultured stone veneer on the fireplace is a light alternative stone, with all the aesthetic properties of the actual stone. Variegated tones and textures match the room's neutral color palette and add dimension to the room. Soaring from floor to ceiling, the fireplace accentuates the room's height.
Kitchen-and Bath-Inspired
Marble has long been a luxe material for kitchens and baths. This fireplace brings the material into the living room. Pairing the material with shades of gray used throughout the space exudes casual elegance.
Storage Smarts
Stone Faced
Make a statement with simplicity. This fireplace wall is dressed in smooth granite and skips the mantel and ornamentation altogether. Incorporating wood tones and plush fabrics will soften the look of stone and make the living room feel less severe.
Cozy and Quaint
A simple white fireplace is the perfect addition to this quaint, pastel living room. The comfortable warmth added by the fireplace complements the light colors and cottage style, giving a cheery and cozy feel to the room. Deeply grooved paneling, rafters, scalloped arches, and other architectural features are bathed in white, and the fireplace falls in line for a uniform look. The white brick fireplace surround and stately, molded mantel add to the homey vibe. The strongly structured mantel is to scale with the space's soaring height, which ensures the fireplace is not lost in the lofty expanse of the living room.
Instant Update
Painting your fireplace surround can completely change the feel of a room. Take a traditional brick fireplace and give it a sleek update with a few coats of black paint. Here, the black is a bold contrast to the natural brick, as is the bright turquoise ceiling.
Old and New
Building a mantel from salvaged materials is not only eco-friendly; it also gives the fireplace an aged, one-of-a-kind look. Here, a barn beam is used as a mantel. Paired with the sleek, contemporary fireplace, the room has a cozy feel that seamlessly incorporates the best of old and new.
Framed Simplicity
This large, simple fireplace surround corresponds with the room’s color palette and design, for an overall look that flows together effortlessly. The thick fireplace frame is painted the same color as the horizontal planked wall and the blended approach allows the slate surrounding the firebox to be the real standout. Simple and minimal mantel decor maintains a clean look.
Finishing Touch
A light, simple fireplace puts the finishing touch on this dining room. The washed and aged wood of the fireplace surround blends into the room’s monochromatic color palette. A dark firebox and hearth break in the monochromatic scheme. Bucolic wallpaper envelops the room, and the part of the pattern positioned above the fireplace mimics the look of a landscape painting.
Cozy Classic
Red brick is a classic fireplace material, but if you're looking to create a lighter look, pair the crimson material with light-color walls. Here, white board-and-batten walls mesh with a traditional brick fireplace surround.
Regal Elegance
A carved limestone surround on a fireplace gives a room the feel of regal elegance. For a dose of simplicity, an understated mirror tops the ornate mantel, reflecting light and keeping the room open and airy.
Asymmetrical Charm
Typically, mantels are the same length as the fireplace surround. But some cases call for a different arrangement. Here, because the fireplace isn't centered on the wall, the mantel was extended to add visual interest beyond the fireplace. Lofty branches arranged in a vase lead the eye upward to emphasize the room's soaring ceiling. Items of varying heights across the rest of the mantel balance the tall branches.
Casual Comfort
Painted brick helps create this clean fireplace surround. The simple white millwork, a shallow mantel with neutral accessories, and a mirror on the wall above contribute to the casual, comfortable look of the room.
Rustic Fireplace
Simplicity meets stunning in this fireplace design. Stone installed along an entire wall commands attention in this light, neutral living room. A simple fireplace consists only of a firebox, leaving out a surround and mantel, which allows the details of the stonework to truly shine. The basic walls, neutral furniture, and simple decor are carefully selected to not distract from the multitone stones. Blue accessories pick up on the gray-blue stones scattered through the stonework, adding dimension to the neutral room.