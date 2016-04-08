Instant Ambience: Cozy Up with These Electric Fireplaces

Love the flame but hate the hassle? Electric fireplaces are the innovative answer for your home.

By Cara Regan
Modern Flame

Forget the bulky fireplace. This stainless-steel feature adds a cozy feel without the work. Adjust the flame brightness and heat to your liking.

Steel Electric Fireplace

Price: $199.95

Budget-Friendly Fireplace

From the bedroom to the living room, this fireplace mantel adds sophistication and ambience to any space. Crafted to be both a heating solution and media console, this innovative design is sure to please.

Electric Fireplace

Price: $219.99

Electric Innovation

Not only does this freestanding fireplace add to your decor, it's also a great space-saver! Heat up any room with this modern flame.

Novelle Electric Fireplace

Price: $144.99

Classic Addition

Curl up to the clean lines and classic style of this mantel! The sleek design complements all kinds of decor from classic to contemporary.

Chateau 41-inch Electric Fireplace in White

Price: $535.44

Compact & Cozy

Enjoy warmth from every angle with this panoramic stove heater! This functional accent heats up to 1,000 square feet.

Panoramic Quartz Infrared Stove Heater

Price: $149.99

Elegant Ambience

Combine classic design with modern flames! This electric fireplace features LED lights, an adjustable thermostat, and a handy timer.

Theseus Electric Fireplace–Black

Price: $599.98

Cozy in the Corner

Save space with this compact accent! Showcase the vibrant flames alongside your decor.

Spotlight Electric Fireplace

Price: $199.95

Electric Versatility

Add a stunning visual element to any room with this electric fireplace! Hang it on the wall or place it on a pedestal and enjoy!

Cameron Flat Panel Wall/Pedestal Infrared Fireplace

Price: $149.98

