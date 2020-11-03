For those with existing wood-burning fireplaces, this electric fireplace insert is a great option to add a bit of extra heat and style to your home without the hassle of real flames. It’s designed to slide into a fireplace opening, and the heat outlet and control panel are hidden by the grill for a sleek look. Plus, the glass on the front of the fireplace stays cool to the touch while realistic resin logs glow inside. “Visiting friends all thought it was a real gas flame,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I couldn’t be happier… [It] gave me exactly what I’ve been wanting for years in my house: to watch a movie next to a toasty fire with my family.”