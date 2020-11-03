When you picture your dream house, what do you imagine? Perhaps a large farmhouse sink in the kitchen or a backyard garden filled with blooming flowers. Or maybe a roaring fireplace is at the top of your list. If you haven’t moved into your dream house just yet, you can still bring the glow and warmth of a cozy hearth to your home. All you need is an electric fireplace.
Similar to space heaters but with a bit more flair, electric fireplaces can be portable, freestanding or wall-mounted. They typically include faux logs and LED lights to create the look of a real wood-burning fireplace. Some even come with sound machines that produce the crackling pops and hisses of a hearty fire.
With a wide variety of electric fireplaces to choose from, there's something for practically every home's square footage, style and budget. You can invest in a splurge-worthy electric fireplace that looks like a built-in mantel or opt for an affordable electric fireplace inspired by old-fashioned stoves.
Ahead, shop 10 of the best electric fireplaces you can order online from Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart, according to stellar customer reviews.
Amazon’s best-selling electric fireplace is this stove-inspired heater with more than 1,600 five-star reviews. It can heat up to 1,000 square feet and includes a 3-D flame effect that mimics the look of real burning firewood. The freestanding fireplace uses infrared quartz to emit heat without drying out the air and will automatically shut off if it gets too hot. You can control the temperature with a digital thermostat, and it even comes with a sound machine for a crackling effect. Reviewers say it’s about as close to a real wood-burning stove as it gets.
This electric fireplace has a classic look, complete with a wood mantel, LED flames and faux logs. Thanks to a set of casters, it's easy to move around, plus it comes with an anti-tipping counterweight for safety. No installation is required—just plug it in—and you can control the temperature, brightness, and flame speed with a remote control. It has hundreds of positive reviews on Wayfair for a 4.7-star rating. “This is beautiful, well made, and very useful,” writes one shopper.
For an electric fireplace that looks and feels like the real thing, consider this option from Kelly Clarkson’s home collection at Wayfair. The traditional mantel-style electric fireplace has a realistic flame effect and decorative logs that glow, which you can use without heat if you simply want to create a cozy ambience. It operates with a plug-in cord and remote control so you can adjust the temperature with ease. For safety, it has automatic shut-off technology and can run on a timer. Reviewers call it “beautiful and elegant” and note that the fire looks realistic.
For those with existing wood-burning fireplaces, this electric fireplace insert is a great option to add a bit of extra heat and style to your home without the hassle of real flames. It’s designed to slide into a fireplace opening, and the heat outlet and control panel are hidden by the grill for a sleek look. Plus, the glass on the front of the fireplace stays cool to the touch while realistic resin logs glow inside. “Visiting friends all thought it was a real gas flame,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I couldn’t be happier… [It] gave me exactly what I’ve been wanting for years in my house: to watch a movie next to a toasty fire with my family.”
This stylish electric fireplace has the look of a sophisticated fireplace mantel at an affordable price. It stands flush against the wall and includes a remote control for adjusting the temperature, timer, brightness, and LED flame settings. It can heat up to 400 square feet or provide the cozy look of flickering flames without the heat on warmer days. More than 150 Walmart customers give it a perfect five-star rating, and many say it’s easy to put together.
Use this portable electric heater to warm up to 1,000 square feet anywhere in your home. It employs infrared quartz to emit heat while allowing a room to maintain its natural humidity, and faux logs appear to glow thanks to a realistic flame effect. This affordable electric fireplace usually goes for $100, but it’s on sale now for $70. Despite the low price, it has plenty of positive reviews: 900 Walmart shoppers give it five out of five stars.
To make the most of a small space, order an electric fireplace that doubles as a TV stand. This top-rated option includes a 23-inch electric fireplace insert that you can operate with a remote control. It displays a realistic flame effect and can heat up to 400 square feet. All of this is discretely hidden inside a TV stand with glass doors and storage shelves to keep your room organized. “It’s very sturdy and looks great!” said one Amazon reviewer. “The fireplace is gorgeous, and when you turn the heat option on, it does a great job of keeping the room warm.”
If space isn’t an issue, consider this large electric fireplace with a rustic brick design. Plug it in to reveal a flickering flame visual and a heater that’s strong enough to warm up to 1,000 square feet. You can adjust the temperature output with a handy remote and even opt to enjoy the fake flames without heat year-round. “This was exactly what I was looking for,” one Wayfair shopper writes. “[It] looks great, heats well, and is enjoyable to watch. The flames are realistic enough to give you that same feeling you get from a real fireplace.”
Those short on floor space might consider a wall-mounted electric fireplace like this top-rated model available on Amazon. It includes multiple flame speeds, brightness, and color settings for a striking display that can warm up to 400 square feet. The thin electric fireplace is designed to mount directly onto a wall or slide into a recessed wall. It’s a more hands-on home improvement project, but Amazon shoppers say the results are worth it. One writes that it’s “so easy to install” and “very quiet," while another says “I’ve had tons of compliments on it.”
Ideal for small spaces, this 32" x 48" x 20" electric fireplace fits snugly into any corner of your house, and it provides an excellent place to display your TV. Along with a powerful heater and a cozy wood-burning illusion, the furniture piece comes in 10 colors and offers cabinets and shelves to store electronics and small home accessories. Hundreds of shoppers gave it five-star reviews, noting that it’s easy to assemble and looks great.
