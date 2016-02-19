20 Before-and-After Fireplace Makeovers That Went From Cold to Cozy
Before: Dark and Dated Fireplace
The fireplace in this 1907 Craftsman home featured charming details but lacked polish. The dark wood paneling and crumbling brick surround begged for a modern update. A fireplace makeover gave the room a fresh look while preserving the home's original leaded-glass windows.
After: Contemporary Fireplace Makeover
The old wood and brick fireplace was replaced with a modern, minimalistic fireplace surround. To make up for the room's lack of storage space, simple display shelves now line either side of the fireplace. The top shelf lines up with the mantel to create a seamless transition, and a new warm white paint color brightens the space.
Before: Plain White Fireplace
This bland fireplace design had no standout features. With a plain white surround and mantel, it faded in with the room's neutral walls. French doors on the left and a smaller set of windows on the right gave the room an off-balance look.
After: Beautiful Black Fireplace
The brick fireplace remodel features contemporary style and adds subtle texture to the otherwise white room and furnishings. Black tile now covers the hearth, while an MDF mantel provides a crisp border. The brass fire screen received a coat of black high-heat spray paint. Replacing the set of windows with French doors and adding more windows along the adjacent wall brought new brightness and functionality to the living room.
Before: Builder-Basic Fireplace
Covered in 12x12-inch tiles, this fireplace wall was unimpressive. The area also featured painted drywall and basic cabinets that lacked personality and gave the room a builder-grade appearance. Instead of tearing out the bookshelves and creating something new, these homeowners embraced their existing fireplace and cabinetry in a modern farmhouse-style makeover.
After: Rustic Fireplace Makeover
Rustic wood surfaces introduce new character to this living room fireplace. Reclaimed barnwood planks, installed vertically to accentuate the tall ceiling, cover the chimney wall with timeworn texture. Barn boards also replaced the standard-issues shelves, cabinet doors, and drawer fronts. A hand-hewn wood mantel completes the farmhouse look.
Before: Off-Balance Space
With a large built-in entertainment center competing with the adjacent fireplace, this living room lacked balance and a true focal point. The white-washed mantel looked like an afterthought compared to the long expanses of wood bookshelves. Overhead, dark wood beams made the ceiling feel closed-in.
After: New Focal Point
Moving the gas-burning firebox to the left and adding matching built-ins on either side refocused the attention on the fireplace. A veneer of white brick gives the surround a crisp look, which matches the airy appearance of the white-painted ceiling beams. The richly stained wood mantel, crafted to look like a piece of antique furniture, now stands out prominently. A new wall of desks and storage replaced the old bookcases.
Before: Retro Living Room
An odd, undulating swath of dirty carpet immediately draws the attention in this room. The nondescript fireplace was an afterthought at best, another eyesore at worst. A full-scale renovation ditched the dingy carpet and created a true focal point fireplace.
After: Modern Fireplace Design
The fireplace shed its wallflower past and now extends out into the room. The bump-out is clad in Inhabit Wall Flats, panels that install like tile but at a lower cost and can be painted any color. A simple wood beam mantel counters the streamlined tile, a balance found throughout the room's modern-meets-rustic decor.
Before: Plain Fireplace
Trapped in another decade and completely out of proportion, this hearth was in desperate need of a fireplace makeover. The purple tile clashed with the living room decor. Empty wall space surrounding the fireplace desperately needed design direction.
After: Perfect Balance
Ditching the existing squat mantel led the way for a complete fireplace remodel. A simple white mantel sits directly atop the fireplace surround, now dressed in white marble subway tile. Shiplap, an of-this-decade style choice, crowns the fireplace. Basic IKEA shelves bookend the fireplace and were upgraded with molding to give the impression of custom built-ins for a fraction of the cost.
Before: Rustic Fireplace
All-over pine paneling gave this living room a cramped and dated appearance. Topped with a clunky mantel, the red brick fireplace stood out, but not in a good way. The room's rustic cabin look did not fit with the California home's beachy location.
After: Modern Fireplace Makeover
Along with the walls and ceiling, the brick fireplace was updated with a new coat of white paint for a cleaner look. A minimalistic mantel echoes the room's modern vibe. Contemporary armchairs and a slipcovered sofa now offer cozy seating around the hearth.
Before: Dark Brick Fireplace
The tall, dingy fireplace in this 1980s living room needed an update to fit this decade. The red brick stood out sharply against white walls, serving as more of an eyesore than a focal point. Tearing out the brick provided space for a more modern fireplace that includes added storage and style.
After: Bright and Open Built-Ins
Taking advantage of the expansive wall space, custom bookcases and cabinetry brighten the area around the fireplace. The built-ins provide both open and closed storage, as well as a spot for the TV. A sleek gray fireplace surround and contemporary artwork above modernize the living space.
Before: Overlooked Corner
An awkward drywall pop-out surrounding this firebox was a poor excuse for a mantel. Tucked into a corner with no eye-catching features, the fireplace seemed like a bit of a waste, especially given the natural light afforded by the adjacent window. With a plan for a new mantel and a few design tweaks, this fireplace makeover was ready to roll.
After: Glowing Fireplace Design
With the drywall bump-out gone, this fireplace received a facelift starring Mediterranean-style ceramic tiles. High-temperature spray paint gave the dated firebox surround a fresh finish. A rustic wood beam mantel crowns the fireplace makeover and is ready to receive a display of beautiful accessories. Inside the fireplace, fire glass shimmers, enhancing the spark of the newly revived fireplace.
Before: Blank Canvas
A fireplace renovation was on the remodeling to-do list for this run-down cottage. An awkward design made it tricky to make use of the narrow living space on either side of the hearth. A dull color palette gave the fireplace little chance to stand out.
After: Charmingly Eclectic
A new tile hearth and white paint refreshed the fireplace in this living room's makeover. The remodeled fireplace hosts a revolving collection of art prints and antique store finds. A nonworking hearth is a great place to splurge on tile that would be too costly for refacing an entire large fireplace.
Before: Empty Space
The empty walls next to this fireplace were begging for a purpose. They overshadowed the firebox and made it look awkwardly small. With no mantel and a lackluster surround, this hearth was in major need of a fireplace remodel.
After: Storage Central
The walls around the fireplace were updated to use as much-needed storage space. New bookshelves provide opportunities to display collectibles and other decorative items. Cabinets below the shelves' built-in niches offer hideaway space for personal items.
Before: Dark, Uninviting Fireplace
This living room was stuck in the 1950s with its yellowed plywood panel-lined walls. The combination of the outdated walls, dark wood floors, and red brick fireplace made this space dark and uninviting. Plus, the soot-covered firebox was in major need of a cleaning and some fireplace brick TLC.
After: Bright and Open
Faux stacked limestone clads the now-updated fireplace. The material is a smart budget pick for this fireplace makeover because it looks and feels like real stone but is less expensive. Plus, because it's lightweight, it requires no additional floor support. The wall-to-ceiling limestone fireplace complements the modern vibe of the room.
Before: Cramped Surroundings
Open shelving is normally a great fireplace accompaniment, but it's possible to over-do it. This mantel got lost in all the bulky shelves surrounding it. And with no practical reason for the excessive number of shelves, some drastic fireplace makeover ideas were necessary.
After: Open Fireplace Design
For this fireplace makeover, the homeowners removed the stones on the surround and added sleek white pillars. These pillars transform the fireplace into an elegant focal point for the room and help the fireplace stand out in front of the shelves. Painting the entire facade white adds to the coastal theme of the room, which was chosen to help play up the ocean view from this family room.
Before: Washed-Out and Plain
The color combination of cream-on-white left this fireplace washed-out and boring. Neutral walls and lackluster molding removed any charm. Devoid any personality, this space needed a drastic fireplace makeover.
After: Bold and Beautiful
A fresh coat of black paint on the wood mantel brought focus to the fireplace. The black and stone combination gives the fireplace refacing an upscale look and feel. Two chairs flanking the fireplace sets up a cozy seating area that's perfect for a two-person conversation or a relaxing evening with a cup of tea and a good book.
Before: Dark Ages Fireplace
This room's dreary decor carried over to its very boring fireplace. Wood panels and exposed brick were dark and dismal. The room was in desperate need of a redesign and fresh look, which was achieved via a complete fireplace remodel.