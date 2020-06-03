The 10 Best Outdoor Firepits for Your Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to your outdoor space, creating an area that feels like a retreat is sometimes easier said than done. But there’s one simple addition that can transform your backyard into a welcoming escape: a firepit. No other outdoor accessory creates that magical time together quite like a gathering spot for roasting marshmallows, cooking hot dogs, or simply watching the flames dance.

There are so many incredible firepit designs that cater to different tastes and outdoor spaces. Some of the top-rated and customer-loved firepits come with built-in features that boost safety and function. And we found some affordable options that will make your dreamy backyard update a reality. In fact, one of Amazon’s best-selling firepit options is a tabletop design that costs just $25. Other more customer favorites are steel or tiled, rounded or square, and some can even double as tables.

These durable firepits have racked up some serious online love from shoppers. Below, check out the 10 best customer-reviewed firepits available online.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Best Outdoor: Outland Living Propane Gas Fire Table

Easy assembly and an effective wind guard make this propane fire table a favorite of Amazon customers. It comes with an automatic ignition system that takes all of the stress out of lighting the pit, plus the exterior’s wicker finish is easy to fit in with any patio furniture or decor. Of the more than 1,000 positive reviews, shoppers most frequently praise the pit’s high-quality construction.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Home Depot

Best Under $100: Hampton Bay Maison Firepit

A 30-inch diameter makes for large fires and easy viewing for this round firepit. Not to mention, easy assembly is mentioned in nearly every rave review. The copper finish creates for a fashionable and pleasing exterior that makes nights around the fire even more beautiful.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Best Tabletop: JHY Design Fire Bowl Pot

The perfect accessory for any backyard cookout, this tabletop fire bowl comes in two sizes to accommodate different space restraints. The rounded design keeps the flames visible, so this fire bowl is as much of a decor item as it is a source of heat. “I'm shocked at the amount of heat it puts out,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Best Steel: Kingso Outdoor Firepit

Amazon’s best-selling firepit includes a heat-resistant finish and a spark screen cover that keeps safety at the forefront. Designed to be used as barbecue, bonfire, or grill, the lightweight pit can easily be picked up and carried along on road trips. Customers are especially impressed with the high-quality finish, as well as the included poker that helps keep embers burning for hours.

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Best Decorative: Patina Products Collegiate Series Firepit

What better way to dress up your outdoor space than with college memorabilia that also serves a purpose? Represent your favorite team while gathering around the fire with this steel wood-burning pit. Included with every purchase are a spark screen, wood poker, and grill insert. Shoppers say the handles included in the design make for easy transportation. It’s a perfect gift for football fans in your life.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Best Patio: Bali Outdoors Gas Firepit

Functional and fit for setting on the patio, the Bali Outdoors table switches from eating space to s’mores haven in seconds. A removable cover is easy to take off when you want a fire, and unnoticeable when you want extra table space. One shopper called the pit “perfection," and raved, “it lit instantly and puts out amazing heat.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Best Portable: Solo Stove Ranger

A near-perfect 4.7-star rating, the Solo Stove portable pit is constantly commended for its small size and smokeless delivery. “The hype is real for the solo stove line,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Fire starts quick and stays hot. Because of the design, we used a lot less firewood and it kept us warm. The no-smoke is true too. No more moving my seat to avoid the smoke.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Best Adjustable: Project 62 Round Metal Fire Column

For even and spread-out heat distribution, Target shoppers rave about this sleek fire column. The matte black pit is designed to keep things toasty up to seven feet away and has an adjustable flame so you can control the heat.

Image zoom Courtesy of L.L. Bean

Best for Camping: Backyard Wildlife Firepit and Grill

Compact and lightweight, Backyard Wildlife’s firepit is decorated with animal cutouts that celebrate the great outdoors. Reviewers say the pit (which weighs under 25 pounds) makes for the perfect campsite companion. “This firepit is the perfect size for our young children to roast their marshmallows,” wrote one shopper.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Home Depot

Best Tile: Endless Summer Elizabeth Firepit