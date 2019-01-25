Fireplace Design Ideas

Rustic Fireplace Mantels
Transform your fireplace from fine to fantastic with these rustic fireplace mantels--each brimming with hearth-warming character.Read More
Victorian Fireplace Ideas We Love
Love the ornate look of centuries-old fireplaces? Us too, so we've rounded up our favorite Victorian fireplace ideas to help you incorporate the style into your own home.Read More
Get Cozy with Brickwork and Stonework Fireplaces
No matter the season, brickwork and stonework fireplaces add architectural beauty and make a room feel more inviting and comfortable. Here's a look at inspirational brickwork and stonework fireplace designs as well as beautiful fireplace surround ideas that you can adapt for your house.Read More
Fireplace Decor for a Warm and Happy Holiday
Baby, it's cold outside! Stay warm in style with these cheery holiday picks.Read More
How to Choose Stone Veneer for a Fireplace
Transform an outdated or dull fireplace facade into a striking architectural centerpiece when you dress it up in stone veneer. Here's a rundown on what's available so you can make a smart choice.Read More
Fireplace Decorating Ideas
Make the fireplace the highlight of your room with these stylish decorating ideas.Read More