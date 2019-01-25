Fireplace Design Ideas

A fireplace is a beautiful addition to any home, but with so many fireplace designs to choose from, finding the right style might be a bit of a challenge. Browse our ideas for fireplace decorating, fireplace designs, and more to find inspiration. Whether you're in the market for a total fireplace overhaul or a few simple updates, our fireplace designs are sure to steer you in the right direction.

Most Recent

Rustic Fireplace Mantels

Rustic Fireplace Mantels

Transform your fireplace from fine to fantastic with these rustic fireplace mantels--each brimming with hearth-warming character.
Read More
Victorian Fireplace Ideas We Love

Victorian Fireplace Ideas We Love

Love the ornate look of centuries-old fireplaces? Us too, so we've rounded up our favorite Victorian fireplace ideas to help you incorporate the style into your own home.
Read More
Get Cozy with Brickwork and Stonework Fireplaces

Get Cozy with Brickwork and Stonework Fireplaces

No matter the season, brickwork and stonework fireplaces add architectural beauty and make a room feel more inviting and comfortable. Here's a look at inspirational brickwork and stonework fireplace designs as well as beautiful fireplace surround ideas that you can adapt for your house.
Read More
Fireplace Decor for a Warm and Happy Holiday

Fireplace Decor for a Warm and Happy Holiday

Baby, it's cold outside! Stay warm in style with these cheery holiday picks.
Read More
How to Choose Stone Veneer for a Fireplace

How to Choose Stone Veneer for a Fireplace

Transform an outdated or dull fireplace facade into a striking architectural centerpiece when you dress it up in stone veneer. Here's a rundown on what's available so you can make a smart choice.
Read More
Fireplace Decorating Ideas

Fireplace Decorating Ideas

Make the fireplace the highlight of your room with these stylish decorating ideas.
Read More

More Fireplace Design Ideas

Stacked-Stone Fireplace Ideas

Stacked-Stone Fireplace Ideas

The earthy charisma of authentic stacked stone transforms any fireplace into a textural showstopper. This gallery of stacked-stone fireplace ideas will inspire you to create your own dramatic focal-point design.
Read More
Rustic Fireplaces

Rustic Fireplaces

Today, there are all manner of fireplace styles, and they come as slick and polished as you can dream up. But if you like the comfort of an old-world throwback, there's nothing better than a rustic fireplace. Here are some rustic fireplace styles and mantel arrangements you can warm to.
Read More
Freestanding Fireplace Basics

Freestanding Fireplace Basics

Read More
Corner Fireplace Ideas

Corner Fireplace Ideas

Read More
Glass Fireplace Doors

Glass Fireplace Doors

Read More
Fabulous Marble Fireplace Design Ideas

Fabulous Marble Fireplace Design Ideas

Read More

Before and After: Fireplace Makeovers

If your fireplace is in need of a facelift, find inspiration to get started from these makeovers. These remarkable fireplace makeovers and remodels feature new mantels, fabulous surrounds, fireplace tools, and cozy hearths.

All Fireplace Design Ideas

How to Paint a Brick Fireplace

How to Paint a Brick Fireplace

Easy
Read More
Design Tips for a Fireplace Hearth

Design Tips for a Fireplace Hearth

Read More
Corner Fireplace Tips

Corner Fireplace Tips

Read More
Rustic Fireplace Mantel Ideas

Rustic Fireplace Mantel Ideas

Read More
Fireplace Fillers

Fireplace Fillers

Read More
Two-Sided Fireplaces

Two-Sided Fireplaces

Read More
Outdoor Fireplace Ideas

Outdoor Fireplace Ideas

Read More
Stone Fireplace Ideas

Stone Fireplace Ideas

Read More
White Fireplace Ideas

White Fireplace Ideas

Read More
Placing a TV Over a Fireplace

Placing a TV Over a Fireplace

Read More
Three Stylish Patio Hearths

Three Stylish Patio Hearths

Read More
Tile Fireplace Design Ideas

Tile Fireplace Design Ideas

Read More
Traditional Fireplaces

Traditional Fireplaces

Read More
Stone Fireplace Mantel Ideas

Stone Fireplace Mantel Ideas

Read More
Fireplace Designs: Ideas for Your Stone Fireplace

Fireplace Designs: Ideas for Your Stone Fireplace

Read More
Contemporary Fireplace Ideas: Fireplaces with Modern Style

Contemporary Fireplace Ideas: Fireplaces with Modern Style

Read More
New Ideas for Old Hearths

New Ideas for Old Hearths

Read More
Kitchen Fireplace Addition

Kitchen Fireplace Addition

Read More
DIY Mantel Ideas

DIY Mantel Ideas

Read More
9 Ideas for Fireplace Built-Ins

9 Ideas for Fireplace Built-Ins

Read More
Creative Ideas for Your Mantel

Creative Ideas for Your Mantel

Read More
Wood-Burning Fireplace and Stove Maintenance

Wood-Burning Fireplace and Stove Maintenance

Read More
Cottage Fireplaces

Cottage Fireplaces

Read More
Modern Fireplace Ideas

Modern Fireplace Ideas

Read More
Brick Fireplace

Brick Fireplace

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com