These 21 DIY Wall Art Ideas Look Expensive But, Trust Us, They Aren't
DIY Abstract Art
Large-scale abstract art pieces typically have equally large price tags. But with a few swirls of watercolor paint on a blank canvas, you can create your own free-form masterpiece for a fraction of the cost. The best part: You don't have to be an artist or a professional painter to create a gorgeous work of art. See our simple technique for making this DIY canvas art with watercolors.
Minimalist Masterpiece
After you've replaced closet panels or interior doors, what should you do with the old ones? Turn them into art, of course! This DIY project uses unconventional materials (including doors as oversized canvas panels and a mop as a paintbrush) to create modern, monochromatic artwork that's sure to spark conversation. Follow our how-to instructions to create this gorgeous display.
Succulent Monogram Planter
Reimagine that oversized letter sign you scored at a flea market into a work of living art. To prep your monogram for planting, stuff the interior with moss and secure it in place with rubber-coated mesh and wire. Then fill the letter with a variety of succulent cuttings, securing them with floral pins. Get the full how-to instructions here.
Sculptural Statement Piece
Hit the hardware store for inexpensive galvanized sheet metal to create this three-dimensional wall art. After creating diamond shapes, string them together using jump rings before hanging the arrangement from a curtain rod. A coat of metallic gold spray paint makes this sculptural beauty shine. Get the full instructions on how we made it here.
Retro Paper Artwork
You probably have everything you need for this DIY wall art project already stashed in your collection of craft supplies. Made with kraft paper, colorful tissue paper, and spray adhesive, this project is easily customizable with any shape, pattern, or color you choose. We selected bold hues and a retro-inspired design to create our own version of midcentury modern artwork. Get the full tutorial here.
Plywood Painting
This DIY modern art makes an eye-catching statement piece for your mantel or gallery wall. Using budget-friendly materials like plywood and spray paint, you can easily create an oversize abstract art piece with bold color and personality. To make it even easier, we provided a pattern you can download to use as a template. Learn how to create this modern wall art with spray paint.
Splash of Neon
Dry-erase boards act as the canvas for this easy DIY wall art. To achieve the splashy look, you'll need a spray bottle of water and a few cans of brightly colored spray paint. Simply alternate spraying the boards with water and paint, blotting excess water with paper towels as you work. The process might be simple, but the results are incredible. See our exact technique with this tutorial.
Chevron Wood Shims
Add eye-catching flair to a plain wall with colored wood shims laid out in a chevron pattern. This project starts at your local hardware store: Swing by to pick up wood shims and cans of spray paint in your favorite colors. We alternated hues in a random pattern to add even more interest. See how this DIY wall art comes together.
Easy Gallery Wall
Whip together a gallery wall in no time with decorative objects. The trick? Be sure they share a common denominator, like the circular shapes here. White paint highlights the intricate detailing on a cast-iron register grate, while a gilded-metal picture frame is backed with pink string, woven spiderweb-style, to support decorative cards. A faded painting (a $4 flea find) comes to life thanks to paint-pen-embellished forest features.
Simple Lace Art
Using lace and embroidery hoops, you can create a charming display of DIY wall art. You'll simply layer lace pieces on top of floral fabrics and mount the fabric inside the wooden hoops. Select a variety of lace designs and add multiple layers to create unique textures. Once you're happy with the look, trim any excess fabric and glue the edges to the backs of the hoops.
Two-Tone Stamp Art
Homemade materials can transform a piece of cardstock into custom artwork. Hot-glue 3 feet of 1/2-inch-wide cotton rope onto a piece of scrap wood or cardboard in your desired pattern. Lightly paint the rope with acrylic crafts paint and press the rope onto cardstock. For a two-tone look, repeat the process, covering the rope with a second color and twisting the block a quarter-turn. Let dry, then frame.
Stamped Artwork
Use an unexpected tool (hint: it's from your kitchen) to create affordable and unique art. We used this technique to create a series of framed pieces and hung them in a gorgeous gallery wall arrangement. Watch and see how it's done!
Pixelized Accent Wall
Create large, custom pixel-inspired artwork on the cheap using a simple plywood or medium-density fiberboard (MDF) panel and crafts paint. Sand and clean the wood panel, then use a pencil to mark off a grid of same-size squares. Arrange crafts paint in the same color palette from light to dark. Assign a color to each square, keeping lighter colors at the bottom and darker colors at the top. Tape off and paint the squares, letting each dry before starting the next. To make some squares more transparent, add water to the paint for a watercolor effect.
Jewelry Art
Display pretty baubles as framed art with this simple technique. This DIY wall art project uses inexpensive flea market frames to showcase vintage jewelry or cherished family treasures. Simply outfit the frames with fabric or paper, ribbon, and glass knobs to create an artful arrangement that doubles as jewelry storage.
Color Block Frames
Framed prints get an easy (and colorful) update thanks to acrylic paint and imagination. To start, determine which areas you’d like to cover on the framed print; remove print from frame. Cut pieces of poster board to the height of the print and the width you plan to cover. Paint poster board and let dry. Use double-sided tape to attach the poster board to the print, then place the artwork back in the frame. Paint the areas of the frame that align with the color block. Let dry, then hang. With this method, your color blocking isn't permanent and can be removed if you choose to later on.
Dipped Tassel Hanging
Whip up a creative and unique wall hanging in an afternoon! This tassel wall art features just a few materials and basic tools. Dip-dye the cording for added color and an on-trend ombre effect. Get the step-by-step how-to.
Painted Embroidery Wall Art
Give an embroidery-inspired look to your accent wall with our easy do-it-yourself design. Using a straight edge, draw a grid of 1x1-inch squares onto two 2x4-foot sheets of ¼-inch plywood. Using our free pattern as a guide, paint Xs with acrylic crafts paint in corresponding squares and let dry. Spray the panels with water-base polyurethane and let dry. To fasten plywood panels together, use wood glue to attach two 1x2x42-inch furring strips vertically 1 inch from the left edge and the right edge. (Assembling the panels afterward makes it easier to maneuver them while painting and sealing.) Center two more same-size strips between the first two, then center another two strips between them. Clamp all of the support strips and let dry. Hang using French cleats.
Thrift Store Reinvention
Update a thrifted piece of wall art for your home with geometric stitching. Simply remove the frame from the art and use embroidery floss to sew your desired pattern onto the image. Paint the frame, let dry, and reassemble. Hang your new piece of art on the wall, or simply set atop a dresser or a mantelpiece to display.
Botanical Book Art
Let your walls bloom with beautiful homemade artwork. Find free botanical images online and print them on old book pages. To create a textural mat, cut linen a little larger than the page and machine stitch 1/4 inch from all edges. Fray the edges by pulling out threads down to the stitched line. Machine-stitch the page to the linen mat, then hang using bulldog clips.
Clothesline Frame
Show off your photos with this easy DIY framed collage. Create your own frame using canvas stretchers, then paint or stain it to your desired color. Add a fabric backdrop and string twine or picture-hanging wire across the frame opening. Clip on photos or small mementos to create a personalized display of favorite memories. See the full how-to instructions.
Photograph Canvas Wall
Printing an image on canvas elevates simple smartphone snapshots into gallery-worthy pieces. Browse photo sites the best canvas-printing service, and look out for deals and specials to make the process even more budget-friendly. Group photo canvases with similar color schemes or subject matter to create a cohesive arrangement.