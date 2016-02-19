These 21 DIY Wall Art Ideas Look Expensive But, Trust Us, They Aren't

Give an embroidery-inspired look to your accent wall with our easy do-it-yourself design. Using a straight edge, draw a grid of 1x1-inch squares onto two 2x4-foot sheets of ¼-inch plywood. Using our free pattern as a guide, paint Xs with acrylic crafts paint in corresponding squares and let dry. Spray the panels with water-base polyurethane and let dry. To fasten plywood panels together, use wood glue to attach two 1x2x42-inch furring strips vertically 1 inch from the left edge and the right edge. (Assembling the panels afterward makes it easier to maneuver them while painting and sealing.) Center two more same-size strips between the first two, then center another two strips between them. Clamp all of the support strips and let dry. Hang using French cleats.