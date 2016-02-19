Update Your Bedroom with Paint

Add a design to a colored curtain panel by subtracting hues. We found a product called DeColourant (available through Dharma Trading Co., dharmatrading.com) that removes pigment from fabric. To create this scalloped pattern, all you need is a cheap plastic protractor (the grade-school kind), a stencil brush, DeColourant, and an iron. Position the protractor horizontally on your 100 percent cotton or silk fabric, then apply DeColourant to the fabric inside the arch of the protractor using the stencil brush. Move the protractor horizontally across the fabric and repeat the process to achieve rows. Allow the DeColourant to dry, then set an iron to the highest steam setting and press it over the fabric. When heated, the DeColourant lifts the hue from the fabric. And for an extra dose of customized style, we trimmed our curtains in lace.