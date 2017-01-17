Bargain hunters know the dollar store is a treasure trove of storage and decor deals. With tons of inexpensive options for handy organizers, craft supplies, and decorative accents, you can quickly refresh your space on a limited budget. Although these items might be inexpensive, it's easy to transform your frugal finds into pretty and practical home decor with a little creativity and DIY magic. Check out this list of some of our favorite storage and decor hacks that use dollar store items in stylish new ways.

Image zoom Paul Dyer

1. Bedside Basket

This dollar store hack is a smart way to boost storage in small bedrooms. Instead of using up floor space with a bulky nightstand, mount a simple wicker basket on a bedside wall for a makeshift shelf unit. Stack the DIY storage unit with books, charging cables, and other bedtime essentials.

Image zoom The Wilde Project

2. Dropzone Organization

Pick up a set of mini buckets at the dollar store to help streamline entryway storage. Designate one for each family member (including pets) and label them with adhesive letters. Hang the buckets from hooks on the underside of a shelf so each person can easily access daily grab-and-go items.

Image zoom Nicolas Gourguechon

3. Watercolor Mugs

Personalize plain ceramic mugs with a custom design. To create this watercolor effect, we applied drops of alcohol inks to the mug exterior and allowed the colors to spread and mingle. (Dripping on a blending solution can help speed up the process.) Once the ink is dry, gently wash the mugs by hand and brush on a clear water-base sealant only to the exterior design at the base. Use the mugs for your morning coffee or as pretty planters for small succulents.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

4. DIY Boot Tray

Protect your floors from wet footwear with this DIY boot tray made from an inexpensive serving platter. Fill the tray with an even layer of decorative glass pebbles. Set wet boots on top to allow ice and snow to melt and drain through the rocks to the bottom so shoes dry faster.

Image zoom Adam Albright Photography, Inc.

5. Smart Freezer Storage

Colorful plastic bins are readily available (and affordable) at most dollar stores. Use these handy organizers in your freezer to help prevent items from getting forgotten and freezer-burned. Sort frozen items and leftovers into baskets by type, and add laminated tags to each one to boost freezer organization.

Image zoom Steven McDonald

6. Photo Frame Refresh

Give a basic wood frame a high-end look with an easy budget-friendly update. Using a metal leaf adhesive pen, apply a decorative design around the frame and let the glue sit for about 30 minutes (or until the surface becomes tacky). Lay silver metal-leaf sheets over the glued areas and gently rub them into place using a dry foam brush. Once the glue is dry, remove excess flakes by gently brushing the surface with a dry paintbrush, then spray the surface with a metal-leaf sealer to protect your design.

Image zoom Adam Albright Photography, Inc.

7. Bathroom Wall Storage

You don't need to purchase a pricey shelf unit to boost bathroom storage. Instead, hit the dollar store for a set of long, narrow wicker baskets and mount them on the wall as floating shelves. Use the baskets to organize extra hand towels and washcloths, cosmetics, grooming supplies, and other bathroom products.

Image zoom Adam Albright

8. Pretty Planters

Update basic terracotta pots with an elegant marbleized design. First, thoroughly cover the pots and saucers with a base coat of spray paint and let dry. Fill a large tub about halfway with water and lightly spray the water's surface with two to three colors of spray paint in different areas. Swirl the paints with a stir stick to create a marbleized pattern. Dip each pot or saucer into the water and pull it out, occasionally adding fresh paint or changing out the water as needed. Place the pots and saucers on a protected surface to dry.

Image zoom Cameron Sadeghpour

9. Desk Space-Saver

Inexpensive office supplies can make efficient organizers. Look for wire magazine or file holders at the dollar store, then mount them on the wall to organize important paperwork in plain sight but off your desk. Label each one to ensure papers and documents get stored in the proper place.