DIY with What You Have: 13 Projects You Can Do at Home Right Now
Leftover Paint
Put your brush-wielding skills to use with this quick DIY project. Terra-cotta pots are inexpensive and easy to pretty up with leftover crafts paints. Cover pots in on-trend metallics or pastels for a glam update that's effortlessly gorgeous.
Fabric
Punch up too-white window treatments with fabric scraps. Cut out fabric triangles in various sizes and colors, then sew them in a free-flowing pattern that leads the eye up, up, and away.
Wine Corks
Turn your impressive stash of wine corks into a handy trivet with this pretty and practical how-to.
Markers
Quickly change a burlap pillow into a cool conversation piece. Claim your ZIP code (or any number) by drawing it onto a plain pillow with marker.
Poster Board
Take an afternoon to add a creative focal point above your headboard. Poster board, a small mirror, and a hot glue gun are all you need for this simple sunburst mirror.
Picture Frame
Fashion a custom memo board from an old picture frame to liven up the space above your desk. To make this board, grab a hefty frame, some twine, and your hot-glue gun. Secure photos, postcards, or reminders with small clips.
Ribbon
Available in a multitude of widths, colors, and textures, ribbon is a versatile DIY staple that can embellish almost any home accent. In this living room, a plain lampshade goes from so-so to snazzy thanks to bright green ribbons.
Rolls of Giftwrap
Fireplaces are either a decorator's dream or worst nightmare. Fake your way to fabulous by standing rolls of leftover wallpaper or gift wrap in a nonworking fire box and secure the grouping with string.
Doilies
Craft a decorative bowl from a doily picked up from a flea market, antique store, or even your own closet. It's an easy and simple project you can do in just a few steps.
Vintage Baubles
Little details can make a big fashion statement. If you've been hanging onto bold baubles but haven't had the guts to wear them, use them to adorn a favorite piece of furniture. This armoire's ho-hum hardware gets a dazzling refresh thanks to a set of vintage earrings.
Maps
Decoupage maps from favorite travels onto square tiles to make these wanderlust-inspired coasters. Apply felt to the back of coasters to prevent them from scratching surfaces.
Dish Towels
Give dish towels new life as eye-catching window treatments. Bonus: These cafe curtains don't require any sewing!
Felt
Bring warmth and style to your bathroom floor with this Pop Art-inspired rug design. Combine regular crafts felt with thick felt furniture feet pads to make this rug.