Ripped, stained, or dated fabric can turn a favorite chair into a total eyesore. Luckily, as long as the bones of the furniture are in good shape, a bit of fabric and some staples can give an outdated or otherwise unsavory chair a whole new look. Whether you're updating an old favorite or refreshing a flea market find, reupholstering a chair is a DIY project that can make a big impact. Follow our step-by-step guide on how to reupholster a chair below.

Before you begin, there's one important thing to note: Because you are using the old upholstery chair seat as a guide for the new pattern pieces, you may want to complete Step 1 and remove all the old fabric before you shop for supplies. Measuring all the pieces and cord lengths will help you determine how much fabric you need. When in doubt, err on the side of too much.