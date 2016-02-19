Colorful DIY Projects

Make a grand entrance with a door that's dressed up with color and shine. We used aqua-blue paint as the base color and a silvery-metallic paint for the stenciled design. You can complete this project with the door on or off its hinges. (Be sure to brace a hanging door so it doesn't swing while you work.)

To stencil a door, remove the doorknob. Prime and paint the door in the base color. Wait two to four hours before stenciling. Use a permanent marker to mark the center of the stencil and the center of each side. Use a pencil to mark the center of the door. Place the stencil in the center of the door, lining up the mark at the center of the door and the mark at the center of the stencil; mark the stencil height and width on the door. Remove the stencil, spray the back with stencil adhesive, and lay the stencil in place on the door, lining up the marks. Using a 4-inch wide roller with the accent paint, roll over the stencil. Apply the paint evenly and lightly -- pressing too hard will cause the paint to bleed. Remove the stencil;let paint dry. Realign the stencil, using the painted area as a straightedge, and repeat until the entire door is stenciled. Replace the doorknob and rehang the door if needed.

Go to the next slide for more stenciling tips.