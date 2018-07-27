How to Make Stamped Canvas Artwork with a Drywall Masher

Forget the home decor department—you can make your own DIY artwork from items found at your local hardware store. This modern stamped canvas is simple to make and delightfully easy on the budget. Pick up a canvas and a drywall mud masher, and you're all set for a quick living room refresh. We used moody gray paint that was leftover from other home projects to make it even more budget-friendly. Check out the steps below to see how we did it. Since it's mostly stamping, you don't need an artist's touch to create a beautiful work of art.