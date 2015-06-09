Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: There are actually two!
No. 1 And the DIYs Are ...
The nightstand and the picture-rail-topped wainscoting! Basic trim boards from the home improvement store form the wainscoting with a picture rail. And the nighstand with fresh paint on just the frame proves that simple is sometimes better.
No. 2 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: A clever hack updated something existing in this colorful bedroom.
No. 2 And the DIY Is ...
The headboard! This project mimics the look of an upholstered headboard using an existing wooden headboard and a tension rod.
No. 3 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It uses an unexpected material.
No. 3 And the DIY Is ...
The art! Start this project with a trip down the produce aisle -- stamps made from vegetables are the tool of choice for this clever project.
No. 4 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It's all in the details.
No. 4 And the DIY Is ...
The nailhead trim. Available at crafts stores in running strips or in packages of individual pieces, nailhead trim can be used to outline features or form unique designs on furniture. As an alternative to pounding or drilling in nailheads, use a substitute, such as metallic spray-painted wood plugs.
No. 5 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It adds a pop of color.
No. 5 And the DIY Is ...
The brown and yellow chair! Rather than give a chair a complete paint overhaul, paint just select details for a contrasting look. Tape off the parts you don't want to paint. Apply interior/exterior latext primer, let dry, and then apply latex paint in your chosen color. For tight detail work, use a 1/2-inch flat detail brush.
No. 6 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It adds a bit of shine to this colorful living room.
No. 6 And the DIY Is ...
It's the brass curtain rod! Window hardware can get pricey, but this affordable DIY project makes use of a plain wooden dowel and metal sheeting.
No. 7 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It's a DIY version of a hot decorating trend.
No. 7 And the DIY Is ...
It's the yellow pouf! In a classic case of why buy when you can DIY, this pouf project will garner plenty of admiration. Plus, you'll be able to say, "I made it!"
No. 8 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It dresses up something that was once basic.
No. 8 And the DIY Is ...
It's the wallpaper panels! This project is a savvy solution if you want to dress up plain walls and love the look of wallpaper but don't want to commit to a full wall.
No. 9 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It starts with an unexpected foundation.
No. 9 And the DIY Is ...
It's the headboard! And the foundation? A very budget-friendly hollow-core door.
No. 10 Can You Spy the DIY?
Hint: It mimics the look of a high-end piece.
No. 10 And the DIY Is ...
It's the lamp! We spotted a $950 lamp with gorgeous brushstrokes that inspired our affordable DIY look-alike.