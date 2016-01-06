14 DIY Rope Projects That Turn Braided Fibers into Creative Decor

Turn an old picture frame into a cute memo board by stretching twine across the back of the frame. Measure increments along the back of the frame, marking where each string will be. Cut lengths of twine that will reach across the back of the frame. At each mark, place a dot of hot glue on the frame, then push the twine into the glue with a metal awl. Hold for a few seconds until the glue dries. Directly across the frame, place a dot of hot glue and attach the opposite end of twine, making sure it is taut. Hang the frame on your wall, using clothespins to display photos and mementos.