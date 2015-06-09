15 Incredible Resin Art Ideas You Won't Believe You Can Create at Home

Resin mix, a clean artist canvas (ours is 24×24 Inch, $20.99, Michaels), and a few crafts paints yield resin art so stunning you can almost hear the waves crashing. Using a separate plastic cup for each color, combine resin with a few drops of paint in the following colors: Deep blue, teal, light blue, and white, reserving some clear resin. For our canvas, we used about 32 ounces total of mixed resin. Pour stripes or waves of clear resin on the canvas. Working in the same direction (but keeping the colors separate), pour the blues and teals onto the canvas, mixing with a gloved finger if desired. Continue blending the colors with a heat gun. For sparkle, dust the canvas with teal or blue glitter. To create the look of foam, spread thin stripes of white resin, again applying heat to blend the colors. Cover with a large box or tub to protect the surface from dust while it dries flat for at least 24 hours.

Editor's tip: Trim your DIY artwork with a thin frame to hide drips along the canvas edge and provide a finished look.